Why Giada De Laurentiis Spanks Her Risotto And You Should Too

If you've ever smacked a baking sheet full of cookies down on your countertop to change their texture, you're likely familiar with the power a good strong knock can have on your cooking. But did you know your favorite risotto recipe could benefit from a few quick taps as well? As celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis shared on her TikTok, smacking (or spanking, as she describes it) the bottom of your plate of risotto will have an immediate effect.

First and foremost, spanking your plate of risotto before you serve it will lock in its loose but creamy consistency. Here's how it works: Dish up a serving of piping hot risotto onto the center of a flat plate (spanking your risotto after it's already cooled would be an exercise in futility). Quickly smack the underside of the plate repeatedly to help the risotto spread out evenly. By encouraging the risotto to fan out, you're helping along the cooling process. If, as your instincts might suggest, you serve your risotto in a deeper dish, the bowl will trap the risotto's heat and your masterful main course will continue cooking past its perfect al dente state. After all that time you spent over your stovetop, you'd hate to stumble right at the finish line.