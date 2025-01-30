What's The Difference Between McDonald's Quarter Pounder And The Deluxe Version?

In 1971, McDonald's franchise owner Al Bernardin (who owned multiple restaurants in Fremont, California) created the Quarter Pounder, named for the weight of its precooked burger patty. He felt there was a need for a burger that had more meat than bun, and it turns out he was right. The quarter pound burger was highly successful and became a trademarked menu item sold at McDonald's around the world.

In 2018, in an effort to compete with other fast food restaurants (like Wendy's) who were using fresh burger patties, Mickey D's switched from frozen to fresh patties cooked to order, but not for all its burgers. Interestingly enough, the Quarter Pounder is the only McDonald's burger that isn't cooked from frozen. After making the change, the fast food giant sold 40 million more Quarter Pounders in the first quarter of 2019 than it did during the previous year's first quarter (per Business Insider). In 2019, the Quarter Pounder Deluxe was introduced along with the Bacon Quarter Pounder.

In September and October 2024, the freshly made burgers took a hit when an E. Coli outbreak affected McDonald's Quarter Pounders, a result of contaminated slivered onions on the burgers. After temporarily removing the burgers from the menu, McDonald's has since added them back and stopped using onions from the facility where the E. Coli was discovered.