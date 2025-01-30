The Best And Worst Flours For Focaccia According To An Expert

Making bread from scratch can seem like a daunting task, but luckily, fluffy Italian focaccia is one of the easiest and most fun types to bake at home. It's endlessly customizable (you can even swap out the water in your recipe with marinara sauce for a flavorful twist), but it only requires a few basic core ingredients and a cast iron pan to come together. As with most breads, one of these core ingredients is flour, and using the right type of flour is key to baking a delectable loaf.

Though there is something called bread flour that is particularly suited for hearty loaves, expert Italian chef Luca Corazzina recommends forgoing it and sticking with classic, all-purpose flour. "All-purpose flour creates a light, airy crumb, making it perfect for traditional focaccia," says Corazzina, the Chef de Cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, an Italian kitchen with outposts in New York City, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

The other flour that Corazzina recommends using in focaccia is whole-wheat. "Whole wheat flour can add a nutty depth and a denser texture, which is great for a rustic take on this bread," he says.