A Sunday roast is a traditional dinner served in the United Kingdom on — you guessed it! — Sundays. The dinner has origins dating back to 1485 during King Henry VII's rule. Over the years, people would prepare a large slab of beef on the day and consume any leftovers throughout the week. Now, a modern Sunday roast, served in homes or at restaurants, tends to consist of a slab of roast beef and sides, including an array of vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, and roasted potatoes.

Heston Blumenthal knows exactly what he wants on the platter for his Sunday roast, starting with the popular Yorkshire pudding, which is a bready, baked savory pudding. Yorkshire puddings go well with a roast as they can be filled with gravy from the roast. The chef then listed a few elevated vegetable dishes, including, "carrots confit with caraway salt, and runner beans with shallots, braised radishes, and chopped parsley." While carrots confit has a fancy name, it is just carrots cooked in fat. Blumenthal, however, finishes his off with caraway salt (Merchant Spice Co.'s Roasted Caraway Salt is one option), a delightful mixture of sea salt and caraway seeds. The aromatic spice has a strong licorice taste with notes of citrus and spice to balance it out. The other two sides are just as simple once broken down. Runner beans are the same as pole beans. The beans can be boiled and then topped with the mentioned ingredients. Lastly, Blumenthal would have "roast potatoes, absolutely," and "slices of bone marrow," both prepared to perfection.