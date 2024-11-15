The Childhood Classic Dish Frank Sinatra Had For His Last Meal

On the evening of May 14, 1998, the world-renowned singer Frank Sinatra ate his last meal. Ol' Blue Eyes, as the Italian-American crooner was known, loved pasta and other Italian staples like eggplant parmesan, but none of these made up his final repast. When Sinatra was in Las Vegas, he had a favorite steakhouse where he'd chow down on clams casino and New York strip, but not that night. It wasn't even his favorite dessert that he often had delivered from a local grocery store — Entenmann's coffee cake. No, on that evening, Sinatra had a classic childhood dish.

Not long before Sinatra had a heart attack at his Beverly Hills home, he had eaten a grilled cheese sandwich. Perhaps the 82-year-old's many medical issues — heart problems, dementia, pneumonia, and bladder cancer, among other issues — blunted his well-known appetite, for he had only gotten through half the sandwich. Paramedics rushed him to Cedars-Sinai Hospital where he died about two hours later.