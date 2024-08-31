The Best Way To Improve Store-Bought Kimchi Is Also The Easiest

Kimchi's magic is all in purposeful bacterial growth, which occurs by way of carefully selecting pickling ingredients in hygienic settings. Most classic kimchi recipes don't introduce bacteria, they instead use varieties found naturally on the vegetable. A saline solution draws sugar and starch out of the food, which activates the microorganisms and thereby creates the acidic environment of kimchi. Many processes take place simultaneously, with the temperature and oxygen content being especially important.

Processed kimchi slows this process by trapping oxygen, and lowering the temperature in the fridge. By taking a store-bought jar and opening the lid at room temperature, you're once again letting the fermentation take place. Make sure you conduct both steps, especially the lid loosening — a closed jar may even explode. It'll only take a couple of hours for you to notice carbonation, and an alteration in smell, a sign more fermentation has taken place.

The ecosystem created inside the jar is quite delicate, so avoid tampering with the pickled vegetables. Definitely don't add in extra ingredients, and you'll need to be cautious regarding the utensils used for handling. Make sure that the brine completely covers the vegetables, and don't leave the kimchi uncovered for extended periods of time. Prolonged exposure to air increases the risk of mold, and any foreign contaminants may carry dangerous bacteria. So, while enhancing kimchi is straightforward, adhere to precautions to avoid spoiling your batch.

