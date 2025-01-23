The Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich That's Not Worth Your Time

If you're looking for the ideal breakfast sandwich to start your morning, you ought to look further than Subway. You'd think a place that specializes in sandwiches would have a good breakfast option, but there are better contenders on the market in this case. Chowhound revealed fast food breakfast sandwiches ranked from worst to best, taking into account texture, flavor, and overall composition. After careful evaluation, Subway's steak, egg, and cheese melt came in last place.

The sandwich arrived on flatbread with melted American cheese, roast beef, and a scrambled egg patty. A lot of breakfast sandwiches favor pork, so going with beef appeared to be a creative choice on Subway's end. It's unfortunate that the meat was overcooked, leaving it rubbery and flavorless. The eggs also weren't anything special, but the American cheese melted well and seemed to be the saving grace of this dish. Still, there are better fast food breakfast sandwiches out there.