The Fast Food Breakfast Sandwich That's Not Worth Your Time
If you're looking for the ideal breakfast sandwich to start your morning, you ought to look further than Subway. You'd think a place that specializes in sandwiches would have a good breakfast option, but there are better contenders on the market in this case. Chowhound revealed fast food breakfast sandwiches ranked from worst to best, taking into account texture, flavor, and overall composition. After careful evaluation, Subway's steak, egg, and cheese melt came in last place.
The sandwich arrived on flatbread with melted American cheese, roast beef, and a scrambled egg patty. A lot of breakfast sandwiches favor pork, so going with beef appeared to be a creative choice on Subway's end. It's unfortunate that the meat was overcooked, leaving it rubbery and flavorless. The eggs also weren't anything special, but the American cheese melted well and seemed to be the saving grace of this dish. Still, there are better fast food breakfast sandwiches out there.
Fast food breakfast sandwiches you should try
Subway might've missed the mark on its breakfast sandwich, but don't worry, we also ranked the 15 best and worst sandwiches on Subway's menu. Top picks like The Beast, Outlaw, and Hotshot Italiano all have better ingredients and more interesting flavors than the steak, egg, and cheese melt at the chain. Subway's specialty is serving cold (or toasted) deli items, so offering breakfast seems like more of an afterthought. Have it your way, but you'll get a much better experience at lunchtime.
For the best fast food breakfast sandwiches around, you'll want to seek out places that make breakfast food a priority. Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts design their menus with early bird coffee enjoyers in mind. There's also a greater chance that you can order a breakfast sandwich at any time of day, which is another big win. Half the fun of a breakfast sandwich is the bread, and Southern fried chicken restaurants like Chick-fil-A and Bojangles make some delicious biscuit buns. Chick-fil-A is a refreshing change of pace because it prioritizes grilled and fried chicken instead of pork or beef like its competitors. Now all you have to do is get up early enough to grab your breakfast sandwich before the brunch crunch.