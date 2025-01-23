Why You Should Avoid Buying Soda At Costco

Costco is a one-stop-shop for many people, and the store has almost anything and everything you could want, from essential baking staples to ready-to-eat meals that take all the hassle out of making dinner. However, while you can save a lot of money if you know the right Costco shopping hacks, not everything is going to be a great deal. Take soda, for example. You can buy it at Costco, but they don't sell 2-liter or 12-packs. Instead, you can find most sodas in large cases, usually with 35 or 36 cans.

Now, this is great if you're stocking up for a party, but if you're someone who doesn't go through soda like a fiend, it's probably not the best choice. According to the USDA, diet sodas are best when consumed up to three months after expiration, while regular sodas are good for up to nine. However, over time, even soda in sealed cans will begin to lose its carbonation, and its flavor quality will decrease.

Moreover, cases of soda at Costco will run you around $20 to $22. This could be a good deal overall if you need a lot of soda, but otherwise, that can be a lot to spend. To put this into perspective, a 36-pack of Pepsi at Costco costs around $19 with tax, while a 24-pack from Walmart costs roughly $12. The same goes for Coke, with a case of 35 costing $23 at Costco and a 24-pack costing $13 at Walmart. Ultimately, if you're after value and don't need huge cases of soda, you're better off picking up your soda somewhere else.