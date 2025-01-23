Why You Should Avoid Buying Soda At Costco
Costco is a one-stop-shop for many people, and the store has almost anything and everything you could want, from essential baking staples to ready-to-eat meals that take all the hassle out of making dinner. However, while you can save a lot of money if you know the right Costco shopping hacks, not everything is going to be a great deal. Take soda, for example. You can buy it at Costco, but they don't sell 2-liter or 12-packs. Instead, you can find most sodas in large cases, usually with 35 or 36 cans.
Now, this is great if you're stocking up for a party, but if you're someone who doesn't go through soda like a fiend, it's probably not the best choice. According to the USDA, diet sodas are best when consumed up to three months after expiration, while regular sodas are good for up to nine. However, over time, even soda in sealed cans will begin to lose its carbonation, and its flavor quality will decrease.
Moreover, cases of soda at Costco will run you around $20 to $22. This could be a good deal overall if you need a lot of soda, but otherwise, that can be a lot to spend. To put this into perspective, a 36-pack of Pepsi at Costco costs around $19 with tax, while a 24-pack from Walmart costs roughly $12. The same goes for Coke, with a case of 35 costing $23 at Costco and a 24-pack costing $13 at Walmart. Ultimately, if you're after value and don't need huge cases of soda, you're better off picking up your soda somewhere else.
Bulk soda can last for months when stored properly
If it's easier and more convenient for you to pick up soda at Costco while there, the good news is that it takes a while for soda to go bad, even if you don't drink it very often. Although it will begin to lose carbonation and flavor after six to nine months, with regular soda lasting longer than diet, that's still a pretty long time to finish them off. However, keeping soda fresh for this long depends on how it's stored.
For the best quality, soda should be stored in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight. If the soda becomes too warm for too long, it can lose its carbonation faster, causing it to go flat. Likewise, exposure to light can cause its flavor quality to degrade. Optimally, soda should be stored in the fridge, but with large cases from Costco, this can be tricky. In lieu of that, a dark pantry, cabinet, or dry basement can be used. Just make sure it's not stored where pests can access the cans or around chemicals that could contaminate them.
That said, if you only enjoy soda on rare occasions, you're still probably better off shopping for soda elsewhere, even if grabbing a case at Costco is more convenient. While soda does last for a fairly long time, the size of the cases should also be considered, as they can take up a lot of space in your pantry or fridge.