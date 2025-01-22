13 Trader Joe's Appetizers That Are Perfect For The Air Fryer

There are plenty of tasty appetizers to choose from at Trader Joe's. The store has an entire freezer case dedicated to these tasty options, as well as plenty of small bites in other sections of the store. When making apps to share, the air fryer is a fantastic kitchen tool that can cut down on the time required. It also eliminates the need for grease and oil, and keeps your food crispy and hot.

A stop by the Trader Joe's appetizer section is the perfect way to get your shared dish ready in a hurry. You can select from plenty of options from savory to sweet that will suit everyone's taste buds. While most are smaller portions than you'd find in a large warehouse store like Costco, you can easily choose a few apps to make, then whip them up in the air fryer. Here are the best ones that we like to keep hungry guests happy without spending a ton of time in the kitchen.