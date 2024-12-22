Marcus Samuelsson's Favorite Holiday Dish Is A Throwback To His Scandinavian Heritage

IKEA and Marcus Samuelsson have something in common besides a flair for fashionable patterns: a fondness for Scandinavian food. Just as the unique and massive Swedish furniture store has wowed many of us with their fan-favorite food court item, the Ethiopian-Swedish celebrity chef finds himself spending the holidays nostalgic for classic Swedish meatballs.

Samuelsson's grandma Helga was the mastermind behind his favorite holiday dish, which she paired with mashed potatoes and gravy, he shared with Today. Swedish meatballs are distinguished by their smaller size and gravy-like sauce, as opposed to the tomato sauce that tops Italian meatballs. But ironically, the savory dish likely didn't originate in the northern country. Rather, it migrated from the Ottoman Empire, where modern-day Turkey lies, to settle in its forever home in Sweden. Scandinavians like Samuelsson aren't going to let their now traditional cultural dish go anytime soon, but they're more than willing to share it with the world. And if you haven't had them before, IKEA's Swedish meatballs are so cheap it's almost a crime not to try them at least once.