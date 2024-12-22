Marcus Samuelsson's Favorite Holiday Dish Is A Throwback To His Scandinavian Heritage
IKEA and Marcus Samuelsson have something in common besides a flair for fashionable patterns: a fondness for Scandinavian food. Just as the unique and massive Swedish furniture store has wowed many of us with their fan-favorite food court item, the Ethiopian-Swedish celebrity chef finds himself spending the holidays nostalgic for classic Swedish meatballs.
Samuelsson's grandma Helga was the mastermind behind his favorite holiday dish, which she paired with mashed potatoes and gravy, he shared with Today. Swedish meatballs are distinguished by their smaller size and gravy-like sauce, as opposed to the tomato sauce that tops Italian meatballs. But ironically, the savory dish likely didn't originate in the northern country. Rather, it migrated from the Ottoman Empire, where modern-day Turkey lies, to settle in its forever home in Sweden. Scandinavians like Samuelsson aren't going to let their now traditional cultural dish go anytime soon, but they're more than willing to share it with the world. And if you haven't had them before, IKEA's Swedish meatballs are so cheap it's almost a crime not to try them at least once.
How you can make Swedish meatballs at home
If you're looking to follow in Marcus Samuelsson's footsteps and add Swedish meatballs to your holiday side dish docket, you're in luck: They're pretty simple to make! You'll just want to mix together ground beef and ground pork, toss in the classic meatball binding ingredients (onions, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, egg) and season them before cooking — just make sure to avoid overmixing the meat for your meatballs, lest they become tough and overly condensed. Exact seasonings will vary by recipe, but take note: Nutmeg is the secret ingredient you've got to include for these to taste authentic. Samuelsson adds pickle juice and lingonberry preserves to the gravy that coats his Swedish meatballs for an extra savory sauce.
Swedish meatballs are also one of a number of dishes that can be easily upgraded with a can of soup. Consider adding in some cream of mushroom for, you guessed it, creaminess and a touch of umami flavor. Even better, they're one of the best foods to serve out of a slow cooker, making them a potluck favorite every time.