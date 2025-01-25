The Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Chickpeas You'll Want To Add To Everything
Trader Joe's is well established as a weeknight savior for quick meals that come together in minutes. Thanks to its inventive frozen food aisle, impressive cheese selection, and wide-ranging slate of pre-packaged food options, it's our first port of call for last-minute hosting duties and our go-to grocery store to prep "no recipe" recipes. When it comes to practically-ready-to-eat ingredients, exciting items like cauliflower gnocchi and fried rice are known and loved for their flavorful convenience. But there's one humble canned-good concoction that's no less adored by crowds of shoppers and Trader Joe's crew members alike.
Disguised in an unremarkable short, green can, TJ's Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley offer a blast of flavor alongside satiating nutritional heft. Described as a deconstructed version of hummus, the fan-favorite chickpeas feature lemon juice, parsley, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. The seasoning is strong enough to make a delicious impression, but subtle enough to suit myriad meals. Texturally, the chickpeas are cooked until slightly softened so they're ready to use right out of the can if you so choose. Plus, this humble product has an equally humble price tag while still providing 8 grams of protein and fiber each per serving. As they won't take up much coveted cart space, there's seriously no reason not to try them.
How to incorporate Trader Joe's chickpeas in your cooking
There are as many ways to cook with Trader Joe's chickpeas as there are Mediterranean recipes on the internet, but a few of our favorite preparations are worth mentioning. To get an initial sense of their flavor and texture, try roasting the cumin-y chickpeas for a crunchy, salty snack. The chickpeas are already coated in soybean oil, but if they seem a little dry add a dash of olive oil and roast them alongside other veggies for an easy one-pan meal.
If you have an air fryer, these chickpeas are practically ready-made to crisp up and dish for your next movie night or hosting gig. Plus, when roasted or fried, these flavorful legumes are perfect as a protein-packed crouton swap on top of your favorite salad, especially when paired with chorizo and feta.
Bright and tangy with a hit of lemon, these chickpeas are a great addition to hearty grain bowls, vegetable-laden soups, and pasta dishes like pasta e ceci. When mashed, they also make for a flavorful sandwich spread, a substantial chickpea salad sandwich filling, or a tasty tuna salad swap.