Hack Trader Joe's Frozen Aisle For Unique Fusion Meals And Snacks

Fusion cuisine combines food associated with two or more different cultures. It's become a popular part of the modern culinary scene, with competition shows including fusion challenges and chefs. Thankfully, you don't have to be a pro to create tasty combinations at home. Everything you need for a good fusion dish is in the Trader Joe's freezer section.

The easiest way to formulate a fusion dish is to just think of what ingredients you like to see in a dish. Is it curry? Rice? Pasta? Next, you'll want to consider what ingredients you like that go together — like onion and tomato. Find a dish from two cultures that uses one of these and go from there. For example, you can take an Indian frozen butter chicken meal, heat it up, and fold it into a Taiwanese green onion pancake like a taco (a style of food from Mexico). That's taking inspiration from three countries using two containers from the Trader Joe's frozen section.

Another low-effort pair is Trader Joe's mandarin orange chicken and Italian umami garlic noodles. Top with a little teriyaki or yum-yum sauce, and add some stir-fried vegetables (which you can also get from the freezer section). The only limit to these ingredients is your imagination.