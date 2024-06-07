How To Store Focaccia In The Freezer
Focaccia is a delicious bread with a chewy texture and olive oil-infused taste that is popular with beginner and experienced bakers alike. You can whip up a large batch of dough that yields multiple loaves. But if you aren't planning to eat it all at once, finding the best way to store the focaccia is key. Storing this delicious bread in the freezer is a convenient way to keep it fresh and ready to reheat or bake. It's important to know exactly how to freeze it for maximum freshness, as well as other ways to make the most of leftover loaves, including storage of fresh bread, reheating instructions, and make-ahead dough.
To store focaccia in the freezer, start by flash-freezing the individual loaves or portions. It's best to freeze the focaccia in smaller amounts. Not only are these easier to defrost but it also ensures that you only defrost what you need and leave the rest for future meals. Put them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving enough room between pieces so that they do not touch. Freeze the sheet for two hours. Once the loaves are frozen, remove them from the baking sheet and wrap them in plastic wrap. Press the plastic close to the bread to prevent freezer burn. Put the frozen, plastic-wrapped loaves in a freezer bag. You can stack them at this point because they will not freeze together thanks to the flash-freezing process and plastic wrap.
Storing focaccia in the fridge
You can also store focaccia in the fridge but it isn't necessary most of the time. Storing bread in the fridge can cause it to dry out. Keep focaccia at room temperature in an airtight container to keep it fresh with a crispy exterior and a soft middle. If your focaccia has perishable ingredients, such as ham or cheese, you should store it in the fridge when you are not eating it. If it only contains herbs, you can leave it out on the counter. Focaccia should be eaten within a couple of days. If you won't finish it by then, store leftovers in the freezer.
Reheating frozen focaccia is easy. Fortunately, this bread maintains its shape and texture when frozen. Simply wrap your frozen focaccia in a damp paper towel and put it in the microwave for 30 seconds to one minute, depending on your settings and preference. This works best for smaller pieces of focaccia rather than large loaves. To reheat an entire loaf, let it defrost in the fridge. Once it is defrosted, mist the top with water and put the loaf in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for between six and 8 minutes. Watch the bread closely and take it out once the top is golden brown.
Storing focaccia dough in the freezer
If you make a large batch of dough and know that you won't need that much bread anytime soon, you can store the unbaked dough in the freezer for future use. After you mix and knead the dough, get rid of all the extra air in the dough by punching it down. This is the same method used to freeze and store homemade pizza dough. Put a little bit of olive oil on the outside of the bread to keep it from sticking and wrap it tightly with plastic wrap. The plastic wrap keeps air from getting into the bread dough, which will interfere with the freezing process and create ice crystals.
When you are ready to make and bake the focaccia loaf, remove the dough from the freezer and let it defrost. Depending on the size of your dough, this can take a few hours or overnight. Put the frozen dough in the fridge in the evening and you can wake up to dough that is ready for some work. Mold the dough into the right shape and add your extra ingredients, such as rosemary, veggies, meat, cheese, or other embellishments. Bake the focaccia as you would fresh-made dough and enjoy.