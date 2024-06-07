How To Store Focaccia In The Freezer

Focaccia is a delicious bread with a chewy texture and olive oil-infused taste that is popular with beginner and experienced bakers alike. You can whip up a large batch of dough that yields multiple loaves. But if you aren't planning to eat it all at once, finding the best way to store the focaccia is key. Storing this delicious bread in the freezer is a convenient way to keep it fresh and ready to reheat or bake. It's important to know exactly how to freeze it for maximum freshness, as well as other ways to make the most of leftover loaves, including storage of fresh bread, reheating instructions, and make-ahead dough.

To store focaccia in the freezer, start by flash-freezing the individual loaves or portions. It's best to freeze the focaccia in smaller amounts. Not only are these easier to defrost but it also ensures that you only defrost what you need and leave the rest for future meals. Put them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving enough room between pieces so that they do not touch. Freeze the sheet for two hours. Once the loaves are frozen, remove them from the baking sheet and wrap them in plastic wrap. Press the plastic close to the bread to prevent freezer burn. Put the frozen, plastic-wrapped loaves in a freezer bag. You can stack them at this point because they will not freeze together thanks to the flash-freezing process and plastic wrap.

