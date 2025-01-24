Sometimes It's Actually Okay To Drink Beer On The Rocks

For individuals across many cultures, enjoying alcohol comes with unspoken rituals. Oftentimes, such practices don't come with a precise rationale, but are nonetheless staunchly adhered to. Whether it's knowing what to order for an aperitif versus a digestif or participating in convivial beer drinking traditions across the world, boozy customs take on many forms.

In the U.S., one drinking move that's likely to garner looks is pouring a beer over ice. Sure, Americans are obsessed with keeping brews cold. However, the low temperature is typically accomplished via refrigerators, a dedicated beer tap, buckets with chilled salt water, an improvised bag of ice, or — if you're extra desperate — by dousing a beer with a fire extinguisher. Meanwhile, add some ice to a beer mug and you'll need to tell fellow drinking patrons to chill out.

Nevertheless, the combo of beer and ice is practiced elsewhere. Easy-drinking lagers are served over ice in hot and humid Southeast Asia, and beer-based cocktails are crafted with flavored ice in Mexico. So as long as you acknowledge its limitations, you may even take a liking to this practice.