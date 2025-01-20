The Iconic Guinness World Record Held By Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay might be known for his aggressive TV attitude in the name of perfection, but you can't deny his incredible cooking skills. Ramsay owns a number of restaurants worldwide, and he currently holds eight Michelin stars. Although this is a major accomplishment on its own, it turns out Ramsay is also in a very exclusive club: he holds a Guinness World Record. No, it's not for how many Michelin stars Ramsay has received during his career, but it does have everything to do with his signature beef Wellington — the same iconic dish that Ramsay would also want for his last meal.

It turns out Ramsay holds the record for the largest beef Wellington ever made. The dish, which is traditionally made with a beef fillet wrapped in Parma ham and a mushroom duxelle, then baked in a puff pastry, is Ramsay's signature menu item. And in 2023, YouTube star Nick DiGiovanni recruited Ramsay to help him break the record. With a little leg work, the two were able to get their names on a Guinness World Record.