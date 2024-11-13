How Many Michelin Stars Has Gordon Ramsay Received During His Career?

Thanks to TV series like "Kitchen Nightmares," Gordon Ramsay is one of the world's most recognizable chefs. But he's more than a TV figure known for yelling at incompetent restaurant owners — he's seriously accomplished in haute French cuisine, and his restaurant empire has amassed numerous Michelin stars.

Over his career, Ramsay's restaurants have garnered 18 stars, making him the chef with the third-highest number of Michelin starred restaurants, as of 2024. (It's worth knowing that technically speaking, Michelin stars are awarded to a restaurant, not a chef, so officially, Ramsay's restaurants hold them.) He's the highest-ranking non-French chef in that category, too — the only chefs with more starred restaurants than him are Joël Robuchon and Alain Ducasse.

As of 2024, Ramsay's has eight Michelin stars spread across five restaurants in the U.K. and France. As for the best Gordon Ramsay restaurant, at the top of the list is three-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, known for refined French-influenced dishes like roasted sweetbreads and lobster ravioli. Next is Le Pressoir d'Argent in Bordeaux, France, with two stars it garners praise for its elegant dining room and French menu featuring lobster, truffles, and caviar.

Three other restaurants have one star: There's Pétrus, in London, mixing British and French influences across tasting and à la carte menus, and Au Trianon, serving fine French fare right by the Versailles Palace in France. Finally, there's Restaurant 1890 in London's Savoy Hotel, Ramsay's newest star, having received it in early 2024 and drawing on the influences of famed French chef Auguste Escoffier.