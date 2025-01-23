The Unique Way Texas Drinks This Iconic Soda

Texas has a bit of a reputation for doing things its own way, especially when it comes to food. Not only does Texas do everything bigger, like having an Austin restaurant that can seat 2,500 people, but it's also full of regional foods that set the Lone Star State apart. Even classic non-regional dishes can get their own special Texan flair.

Drinks are no exception to the Texan way of doing things, especially when it comes to Dr. Pepper. Although Dr. Pepper is already a Texas invention – the state has an entire museum dedicated to the soda — some Texans still have an unusual way of drinking the popular soda: hot and with a dash of lemon. This method of drinking Dr. Pepper is so popular that some people even prepare it by the crockpot-full, ladling it out at parties.

Drinking soda hot (180 degrees Fahrenheit to be exact) in general sounds off-putting for many, but "hot Dr. Pepper" has been making the rounds on social media, enjoying a full-on revival. It may not be as widely loved as other Texan classics, like chicken fried steak, but Texans still encourage people to give hot Dr. Pepper with lemon a try.