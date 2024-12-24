The Massive Texas Restaurant That Can Serve 2,500 People At Once

For the last 39 years, The Oasis on Lake Travis has been proudly serving up amazing Tex-Mex dishes to the Austin Hill Country community. The restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner and features an extensive list of cocktails, including their famous Perfect Margaritas. Unfortunately, The Oasis on Lake Travis does not accept reservations in the main dining area. But, with the capacity being as high as it is, it shouldn't be too tough to get a table — even if there is a wait.

On top of the multi-level patios and huge dining areas, The Oasis on Lake Travis features all kinds of unique amenities and decor. The restaurant features two venues for live music, as well as private dining areas for special events such as weddings. Memorial plaques honoring veterans adorn the walls and padlocks from families and couples hang from the decks outside, making the restaurant feel all the more personal and cozy despite its giant space.

Last but not least, The Oasis on Lake Travis is well-known for its unique traditions. Although the restaurant has plenty of activities throughout the year, they are best-known for their sunset spectacles, including a sunset bell that is rung at every sundown. With some of the best views in the entirety of Austin, it's easy to see how The Oasis on Lake Travis earned the nickname "the Sunset Capital of Texas".