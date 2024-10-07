The Best Rum Cocktails To Enjoy During The Colder Months

Rum, as a molasses-based liquor from the Caribbean, has a reputation as an excellent choice for fruity, tropical, summertime cocktails. So if you're wondering what to do with rum during the autumn and winter months, you're not alone. Don't let your bottle collect dust on the shelf, though — there are plenty of options for embracing the winter spirit. The best cold-weather rum cocktails highlight two key flavor profiles: sweet and spicy.

Think of your favorite seasonal recipes. Gingerbread cookies, pumpkin spice lattes, caramel apples, and cinnamon toast are all foods people flock to during this time. A report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation even suggests that our olfactory senses are more attuned to intense aromas (like vanilla and cinnamon) during cold weather. The flavor profiles most commonly associated with these foods are sweet and spicy, which balance each other out — and rum is both.

So break out your shot glasses and clear the bar. Try adding dark rum to your caffe mocha or meet the holidays with a classic dark and stormy. Whether you stick to what you know or take a leap of faith by mixing familiar recipes with seasonal ingredients, rum is a great base for fall and winter cocktails.