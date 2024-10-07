The Best Rum Cocktails To Enjoy During The Colder Months
Rum, as a molasses-based liquor from the Caribbean, has a reputation as an excellent choice for fruity, tropical, summertime cocktails. So if you're wondering what to do with rum during the autumn and winter months, you're not alone. Don't let your bottle collect dust on the shelf, though — there are plenty of options for embracing the winter spirit. The best cold-weather rum cocktails highlight two key flavor profiles: sweet and spicy.
Think of your favorite seasonal recipes. Gingerbread cookies, pumpkin spice lattes, caramel apples, and cinnamon toast are all foods people flock to during this time. A report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation even suggests that our olfactory senses are more attuned to intense aromas (like vanilla and cinnamon) during cold weather. The flavor profiles most commonly associated with these foods are sweet and spicy, which balance each other out — and rum is both.
So break out your shot glasses and clear the bar. Try adding dark rum to your caffe mocha or meet the holidays with a classic dark and stormy. Whether you stick to what you know or take a leap of faith by mixing familiar recipes with seasonal ingredients, rum is a great base for fall and winter cocktails.
Cold-weather twists on classic rum cocktails
Let's start our rum cocktail roster with a spin on the iconic rum punch. Mulled cider is a winterized version of this refreshing summer treat, a warm drink that still contains plenty of fruity notes. In a pot, heat apple cider with apple slices, cranberries, orange slices, ginger, lemon juice, and cinnamon sticks. Strain the mulled cider and pour it into a glass with 1 ounce of spiced rum, 1 ounce of light rum, 1 orange slice, and a cranberry garnish for a mind-blowing, fragrant beverage. Best served warm in a mug.
Cold season is also catching-a-cold season, so soothe your senses with a spiced rum hot toddy. Spiced rum is typically made of molasses, citrus, and spices. You can use it in a hot toddy by mixing your shot with 1 ounce of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of honey or maple syrup, and 1 cinnamon stick. Complete the drink by adding warm water, hot tea, or even ginger ale. The possibilities are endless.
Still, just because the temperature is dropping outside doesn't mean you can't enjoy a frosty drink. For a cocktail that tastes how winter feels, try a snowy version of the mojito. Use coconut milk, white rum, mint leaves, lime juice, and sugar — and top with sparkling water and a lime wedge garnish. For a truly frozen mojito, swirl these ingredients in a blender with ice.
When it comes to making these cocktails, keep in mind that some experts would rather leave spiced rum at the liquor store because it can downplay rum's natural intricacies. However, the purpose of these seasonal drinks is to subvert our expectations of rum. Get creative and have fun without the sun!