The Fast Food Chain That Offers Deals For Customers' Half-Birthdays
There are lots of fast food chains that offer freebies on your birthday. Whether it's (possibly) a free cookie from Subway or free pretzels at (participating) Auntie Anne's, you can score all kinds of treats on and around your birthday. But there are only a couple of spots that offer anything for your half-birthday. And while some half-birthday deals amount to discounts, at least one spot gives you an actual freebie: Chipotle, the restaurant that helped invent the fast casual chain. What's that you say? A half-birthday?
That's right: The midpoint between your previous birthday and the next one is an annual occurrence worth getting a little spoiled for. While it's commonly celebrated by parents of very young children or for kids whose birthdays land during school holidays (thus missing out on classroom festivities), the half-birthday is an increasingly popular party option for adults, particularly among millennials and Gen Z. As one TikTok user posted, "Life is too short to only celebrate your birthday once a year."
As far as Chipotle is concerned, they don't care if you're 3 or 103 — they just want you signed up for Chipotle Rewards. Then, when it's time for the semi-big day, you'll receive a notification in the app that you're eligible for a free fountain drink. Of course, while you're there, the company is hoping you'll want to pick up a meal or two, especially since Chipotle recently brought back larger portions following claims of shrinkflation.
Here's what you earn for your half-birthday at Chipotle
Fast food rewards programs are a mixed bag of useful and not-useful perks. Chipotle's Rewards program is pretty versatile. First, it's free to sign up. You can earn points for purchases made at the store, from your computer, or via the app. Just signing up gets you free guac (an item Chipotle is particularly good at storing without browning). There's an annual birthday reward, which might be more free guacamole (yay!), a side of chips with guac or queso (double yay!), or a fountain drink (hmm).
Before your half birthday, Chipotle will send a notification letting you know that you're eligible for a free fountain drink "just for being one of our favorite Chipotle fans." That works if you prefer soda, iced tea, or organic lemonade. Though some Redditors postulate that you may be required to make a $5 purchase, there is no indication of such a requirement in the notification. And according to at least one person on X, formerly Twitter, it's just a straight-up free drink coupon. The offer is good for 14 days following your half-birthday.
In case you don't know when your half-birthday is, there are four ways to calculate it. You can just count six months from the date of your birth for a rough approximation. Or add 182.5 days (which sounds really hard). Or you can use a handy half-birthday calculator. Or just wait for Chipotle to tell you.