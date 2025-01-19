The Fast Food Chain That Offers Deals For Customers' Half-Birthdays

There are lots of fast food chains that offer freebies on your birthday. Whether it's (possibly) a free cookie from Subway or free pretzels at (participating) Auntie Anne's, you can score all kinds of treats on and around your birthday. But there are only a couple of spots that offer anything for your half-birthday. And while some half-birthday deals amount to discounts, at least one spot gives you an actual freebie: Chipotle, the restaurant that helped invent the fast casual chain. What's that you say? A half-birthday?

That's right: The midpoint between your previous birthday and the next one is an annual occurrence worth getting a little spoiled for. While it's commonly celebrated by parents of very young children or for kids whose birthdays land during school holidays (thus missing out on classroom festivities), the half-birthday is an increasingly popular party option for adults, particularly among millennials and Gen Z. As one TikTok user posted, "Life is too short to only celebrate your birthday once a year."

As far as Chipotle is concerned, they don't care if you're 3 or 103 — they just want you signed up for Chipotle Rewards. Then, when it's time for the semi-big day, you'll receive a notification in the app that you're eligible for a free fountain drink. Of course, while you're there, the company is hoping you'll want to pick up a meal or two, especially since Chipotle recently brought back larger portions following claims of shrinkflation.