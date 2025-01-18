Why You Should Avoid Buying Milk At Costco

Costco has many things that you absolutely shouldn't pass up, like delicious and easy ready-to-eat meals and some of the best produce you can stock up on. Unfortunately, milk isn't one of these items. Now, don't get us wrong; there is nothing wrong with milk from Costco, and it's convenient to grab because the store is the epitome of a one-stop shop. However, it might not be the best choice for everyone.

For instance, there are many things you should avoid buying as a single shopper at Costco simply because it's hard for one person to go through bulk perishable items before they go bad. While Costco does sell gallons of milk like you'd find anywhere else, it can be difficult to use the whole thing before it expires unless you use it every day or have a large household. Once opened, milk will only last for around seven days in the fridge, according to the USDA.

Adding to this, a gallon of Kirkland's milk usually clocks in at just under $4, and while it might be nice to grab while you're there (even if you won't finish it), it can be more affordable elsewhere. At Walmart, a gallon of whole milk comes in at just under $3, while a half gallon costs just under $2. Milk at Target and Aldi is priced similarly. It might just be saving you a dollar or so on a gallon, but if you know you need less milk than that, it can be worth picking it up somewhere else.