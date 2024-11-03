The Only US Territory Or State Without A Subway
Subway has reached international acclaim as a make-your-own sandwich shop that allows orders to be customized down to the type of bread used in sandwiches. The chain's popularity is comparable to that of Starbucks with coffee, with customers coming up with unique ordering hacks and creative ways to get more toppings onto subs. With hungry and happy customers hailing from all over Europe and the United States, Subway is pretty well loved in many parts of the world.
Subway has locations in every state and nearly every U.S. territory with the exception of one specific place. American Samoa does not currently have any Subway locations. Historically, this territory has never had a shop from the popular sandwich chain whatsoever.
It is commonly believed that the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not have any Subway locations. However, this is not true. In fact, the U.S. Virgin Islands have nine Subway locations currently, leaving American Samoa as the only United States territory or state without one.
Why there isn't a Subway in American Samoa
The exact reason as to why there is not a Subway location in American Samoa is not documented. The company has not released any form of announcement discussing or explaining the lack of business in this territory. It could simply come down to the fact that sandwich shops are just not extremely popular in the area. However, until an official announcement is made, there is little reason to go off other than speculation.
It's possible that Subway hasn't opened a location in American Samoa due to local culinary preferences. Banana fritters and panikeke, which are basically deep-fried pancake puffs, are a couple of popular Samoan dishes. The local cuisine also consists of dishes influenced by Chinese, Korean, and Japanese cuisines.
Of course, this is not to say that American Samoa doesn't have foods like hot dogs, hamburgers, and sandwiches. A few American fast food franchises have successfully set up shop in American Samoa, like Carl's Jr. and McDonald's. Subway just happens to be one of the major chains that haven't touched down in American Samoa.