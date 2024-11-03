The Only US Territory Or State Without A Subway

Subway has reached international acclaim as a make-your-own sandwich shop that allows orders to be customized down to the type of bread used in sandwiches. The chain's popularity is comparable to that of Starbucks with coffee, with customers coming up with unique ordering hacks and creative ways to get more toppings onto subs. With hungry and happy customers hailing from all over Europe and the United States, Subway is pretty well loved in many parts of the world.

Subway has locations in every state and nearly every U.S. territory with the exception of one specific place. American Samoa does not currently have any Subway locations. Historically, this territory has never had a shop from the popular sandwich chain whatsoever.

It is commonly believed that the U.S. Virgin Islands also do not have any Subway locations. However, this is not true. In fact, the U.S. Virgin Islands have nine Subway locations currently, leaving American Samoa as the only United States territory or state without one.