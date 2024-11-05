Give Canned Cranberry Sauce The Bold Boost It Needs With A Boozy Addition
Ah, cranberry sauce — there is no more divisive a Thanksgiving staple. Some insist the can-patterned cylinder of sugary gel is the only correct version, while others prefer an artisanal recipe using heat to balance extra tart cranberry sauce or adding flavors like citrus or spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Whichever version you prefer, there's an easy way to elevate any type of cranberry sauce: booze.
Just a few teaspoons of your favorite seasonal spirit adds complexity and sophistication to either store-bought or homemade cranberry sauce. Port and bourbon provide a sweetness and sharp undertone that soften the cranberries' sour notes while elevating their fruity side. Meanwhile, sweet red wines like Madeira and zinfandel impart subtler fermented notes along with an infusion of sweeter juicy red fruits, such as cherries and dark grapes.
Of course, blending spirits into jellied cranberry sauce ruins its classic shape and makes it un-sliceable. But with the extra zing of flavor, no one will mind if it looks more like jelly than gelée. Additionally, if you're concerned about the flavor of raw spirits overpowering the sauce, warm it gently over low heat until it becomes fragrant to burn off some of the alcohol. You can serve it hot or make it ahead and store it in the fridge if you like it cold.
Fun flavors to give your cranberry sauce a boozy boost
If you're not a fan of wine or plain liquor, you can still give this side dish a boost with flavored liquors or liqueurs. You can take Duff Goldman's advice to level up cranberry sauce with orange juice and zest one step further by adding a splash of orange liqueur, such as Grand Marnier or Cointreau. Or give cranberry sauce extra texture and flavor by adding sliced almonds and amaretto almond-flavored liqueur. Nuts add a creamy, fatty undertone that contrasts the cranberries' tanginess. Or opt for a splash of vanilla- or whipped cream-flavored vodka to give your cranberries a soft, luscious flavor. Add the flavored vodka in addition to the orange liqueur for a creamsicle vibe or a few teaspoons of pineapple or coconut liqueur to give this Thanksgiving side a tropical flair.
Spirited autumnal options include cinnamon schnapps for a warm, spicy flavor or pear brandy or hard cider to add seasonal fruit flavor with a bite.