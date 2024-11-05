Give Canned Cranberry Sauce The Bold Boost It Needs With A Boozy Addition

Ah, cranberry sauce — there is no more divisive a Thanksgiving staple. Some insist the can-patterned cylinder of sugary gel is the only correct version, while others prefer an artisanal recipe using heat to balance extra tart cranberry sauce or adding flavors like citrus or spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Whichever version you prefer, there's an easy way to elevate any type of cranberry sauce: booze.

Just a few teaspoons of your favorite seasonal spirit adds complexity and sophistication to either store-bought or homemade cranberry sauce. Port and bourbon provide a sweetness and sharp undertone that soften the cranberries' sour notes while elevating their fruity side. Meanwhile, sweet red wines like Madeira and zinfandel impart subtler fermented notes along with an infusion of sweeter juicy red fruits, such as cherries and dark grapes.

Of course, blending spirits into jellied cranberry sauce ruins its classic shape and makes it un-sliceable. But with the extra zing of flavor, no one will mind if it looks more like jelly than gelée. Additionally, if you're concerned about the flavor of raw spirits overpowering the sauce, warm it gently over low heat until it becomes fragrant to burn off some of the alcohol. You can serve it hot or make it ahead and store it in the fridge if you like it cold.