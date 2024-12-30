7 Best Store-Bought Desserts To Try In The Air Fryer

We already know you can successfully make brownies in the air fryer, working either from scratch or using a boxed mix. But if you want to skip all the extra steps, you can get a freshly baked effect using a store-bought tray of Original Two-bite Brownies. Simply pop as many as you can comfortably fit without over-crowding into the basket and air fry for three to five minutes.

The end result, according to Clare Andrews, should be the perfect brownie, with a crispy exterior and a soft, moist interior. This is because the texture and density of pre-made brownies lend themselves particularly well to air frying. "[They] tend to have a structure that holds up well to the quick, intense heat of the air fryer," she says.

Brownies are known for being a fairly easy treat to make from scratch, but the air fryer manages to make the process even easier. As Andrew points out, it's quick, easy, and economical. "The air fryer provides an excellent option ... especially when you don't want to heat up the entire oven," she says. "It's also a great choice when you're craving fresh-baked goods but don't have the time or energy for traditional oven baking."

For maximum ease, consider using foil in the air fryer basket to help prevent sticking and make your cleanup easier. Just be mindful, notes Andrews, to avoid letting the foil touch the heating element or fan. "Weighing the foil down with the food helps with this," she says.