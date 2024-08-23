Review: The Bartesian Cocktail Maker Delivers Bar-Worthy Drinks With The Push Of A Button

Picture this: It's 4:45 p.m. on a Friday, and you're mindlessly scrolling through social media, waiting for the workday to come to an end and the "slams laptop shut until Monday" bell tolls. Your eyes fall upon an image of a jewel-toned cocktail with the caption "It's 5 o'clock somewhere." You think to yourself, "Yes, here!" Your mouth waters. You scroll further to see the description. Sure enough, there are instructions for making the scrumptious-sounding drink. But your heart falls. Not only are you missing several of the key ingredients and specialty home bar tools, but the instructions seem overly complicated. Where did you put your muddler and how do you make simple syrup again? The clock strikes 5 p.m. You slam that laptop shut and end up cracking open a beer instead, feeling utterly disappointed that the watery lager you're sipping isn't a tequila sunrise — or even a tequila sunset.

But what if I told you that cocktail could be in your hands in less than 2 minutes with the push of a button? Enter Bartesian, the brilliant home bar appliance that's like a Keurig, but for cocktails. I was lucky enough to get my hands on one of these babies to test drive. Should you splurge on this boozy beverage machine? Here's my take.

This review is based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.