Why The Vodka Martini Was Briefly Called The Kangaroo Kicker

Martinis have always been a bit of a cocktail icon — whether you're ordering one dry, dirty, or with a twist, the martini exudes sophistication with every sip. But in the 1940s, this polished drink took a detour down a more playful road when the vodka martini briefly became known as the "Kangaroo Kicker." Yes, you read that right — before it was a cool, sleek staple of cocktail bars, it had a name that sounds more like an outback adventure than a posh night out.

The story behind this oddball nickname starts with Oscar Haimo, the head bartender at New York City's Pierre Hotel in the 1940s. In "Cocktail Digest", his 1943 book, Haimo listed his vodka martini recipe with the goofy dub "Kangaroo Kicker" as a tribute to Australia, one of the United States' World War II allies. With vodka gaining popularity and a potential gin shortage looming, Haimo leaned into vodka-based cocktails and gave the vodka martini a zesty new identity. The name was meant to be a fun twist, playing up the exotic and strong nature of the drink, because, let's be honest, who wouldn't want to try a cocktail called a "Kangaroo Kicker"? Despite its catchy appeal, the name didn't last long, and was soon replaced by the now-classic "vodka martini."

