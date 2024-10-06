The Country That Produces The Most Peanuts In The World

Much to the chagrin of those with allergies, peanuts are found all throughout our diets, and it's hard to imagine life without them. Peanut butter and jelly is the ultimate lunchbox classic, peanuts were once the most iconic airline snack, and what baseball game would be complete without some peanuts and Cracker Jack? Who knows, without Earnest Hemingway's beloved peanut and onion sandwiches to fuel his fishing trips, we might not have "The Old Man and the Sea". Peanuts don't just provide fuel for our bodies either, as they are a source of biofuel as well. The world wouldn't be the same without peanuts, so who do we have to thank for them?

China leads the world in peanut production. According to the USDA Foreign Agriculture Service, the country accounts for 37% of the world's total peanut crop. In 2024, the nation's output was an absolutely stunning 19 million metric tonnes. The next closest contender was India, which produced 7 million metric tonnes of peanuts. The United States doesn't pop up until fourth place, trailing Nigeria. Curiously enough, none of the world's top five peanut-producing countries are anywhere close to the place where peanuts originated, but they do match the right climate.