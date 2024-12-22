What Vegans Should Avoid Ordering From Five Guys Veggie Menu Options

While there have been huge strides toward the incorporation of vegetarian options at various fast food chains (for instance, Burger King's now iconic Impossible Whopper, made of Impossible brand meat substitute, that the chain began offering in 2019), individuals following a vegan diet still need to be a little more cautious when ordering out in order to make sure that a dish contains no animal products. Even menu items at major chains that you'd expect to be vegan-friendly, like McDonald's apple pie, may warrant some special consideration.

The same is true at Five Guys, a fast food chain founded in 1986. As of 2024, the restaurant still does not offer any veggie burgers. However, a popular vegetarian option to order in place of the standard Five Guys hamburger is the Veggie Sandwich, consisting of onions, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, and lettuce in between a sesame burger bun. And while this may sound like an appetizing lunch for a vegan as well, note that the bun is not actually vegan.

The hamburger bun that Five Guys uses for their sandwiches is made with milk and eggs, deeming it unfit for vegan consumption. Vegan diners can request a bread swap, substituting the regular bun for a lettuce wrap, but will also need to be conscious that the vegetables and meat products are cooked on the same grill. While you may be able to request that the grill be cleaned prior to cooking the vegetables, there are a couple of other products at Five Guys that won't need any special or careful preparation.