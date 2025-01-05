Which Country Has The Most McDonald's Outside Of America?

McDonald's is not only an American institution complete with its very own museum located in California — it's also the world's largest restaurant chain, with over 41,000 locations globally as of 2024. The fast food behemoth serves up its reliable menu of burgers, fries, sandwiches, and chicken nuggets around the world, but also offers regional specialties in many international locations, including locally inspired variations of the chain's beloved french fries.

Even with its international appeal, McDonald's still has its largest presence in the U.S., with almost a third of its locations in its home country. However, its international presence can't be understated. There are currently 195 recognized countries in the world today, and, according to the McDonald's corporate website, over 100 of them have McDonald's outposts, the majority of which are franchises.

So, which country trails the U.S. in its number of McDonald's locations? According to a 2023 McDonald's corporate report, the answer is Mainland China, with 5,903 restaurants. Japan is next on the list with 2,982 locations, demonstrating a significant appreciation for McDonald's in the Asian market. Given that China is the world's second most populous country, it's no real surprise that it contains so many outlets of the major global chain. As with many of the brand's international iterations, McDonald's China has a number of regionally specific menu items unique to its locale.