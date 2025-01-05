Which Country Has The Most McDonald's Outside Of America?
McDonald's is not only an American institution complete with its very own museum located in California — it's also the world's largest restaurant chain, with over 41,000 locations globally as of 2024. The fast food behemoth serves up its reliable menu of burgers, fries, sandwiches, and chicken nuggets around the world, but also offers regional specialties in many international locations, including locally inspired variations of the chain's beloved french fries.
Even with its international appeal, McDonald's still has its largest presence in the U.S., with almost a third of its locations in its home country. However, its international presence can't be understated. There are currently 195 recognized countries in the world today, and, according to the McDonald's corporate website, over 100 of them have McDonald's outposts, the majority of which are franchises.
So, which country trails the U.S. in its number of McDonald's locations? According to a 2023 McDonald's corporate report, the answer is Mainland China, with 5,903 restaurants. Japan is next on the list with 2,982 locations, demonstrating a significant appreciation for McDonald's in the Asian market. Given that China is the world's second most populous country, it's no real surprise that it contains so many outlets of the major global chain. As with many of the brand's international iterations, McDonald's China has a number of regionally specific menu items unique to its locale.
All about McDonald's in China
Although China has the second-highest number of McDonald's in the world, it actually has one of the lowest numbers of locations per capita for any country with a McDonald's presence. The country is one of only two in the world with more than a billion people, making its almost 6,000 locations seem rather paltry in comparison.
China was also relatively late to the McDonald's game, with the first location opening in 1990, three decades after the first international McDonald's opened in Canada. This can be largely attributed to China's political and economic history in the 20th century. The first McDonald's in the country opened in Shenzhen, a special economic zone that was intended to help slowly introduce foreign investment and market capitalism into the nation during its period of post-Maoist economic reform. McDonald's, a powerful symbol of Western capitalist ideology, was hugely popular upon its initial introduction, reportedly setting a global profit record in just one day. McDonald's is not, however, the most beloved international chain in China — that would be KFC, which brought its legendary Colonel Sanders mascot and fried chicken over to become the first American fast food chain in the country in 1987.
If you visit a McDonald's location in China today, you'll notice a few special menu items not available in American stores. These include flavorful congee with chicken and bamboo shoots or a century egg, chicken drumsticks with Mak Mak Sauce, various sandwiches made with teriyaki chicken patties, a "Double Beef Burger" made with German sausages, a crispy bamboo shoot roll, taro and pineapple hand pies, and more.
Other countries with notable McDonald's presences
Besides the U.S. and China, there are a number of countries with over 1,000 McDonald's locations, including Japan, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Brazil. Per the company's 2023 corporate report, France is the largest European market for McDonald's with 1,560 locations, while Brazil leads the Latin American market with 1,130. The chain's presence in other regions is noticeably smaller; the country with the highest number of locations in the Middle East is Saudi Arabia with 412.
Hard as it is to believe in today's globalized world, there are also a significant number of countries with no McDonald's presence at all, including several which are likely to stay that way for good. Some, like Jamaica and Iceland, previously had McDonald's locations, but were unable to sustain them due to economic or infrastructure issues. Others, such as North Korea and Iran, eschew the chain largely due to anti-American sentiment, with some having even banned McDonald's from the countries altogether.
If you're American, it may seem gauche to visit a McDonald's abroad, but there are a number of fabulously interesting McDonald's locations throughout the world, some with breathtaking architecture and others with unique local histories. The different regional items are highly tempting to try as well, but if you're hoping for a taste of international McDonald's at home, there is one special location in Chicago with a rotating international menu.