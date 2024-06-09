Century Eggs Are The Chinese Delicacy With A Misleading Name

Although their exact history is unclear, century eggs are estimated to have surfaced around 600 years ago, during China's Ming Dynasty. One theory is that somebody found duck eggs which had been immersed in a solution of water and lime (the calcium-heavy mineral, not the fruit) for a period of time and discovered they were both edible and tasty.

The process has evolved over time, and it now involves soaking eggs in a saline solution for a period of time, hence their relatively salty taste. The eggs are then coated in a combination of ash, clay, quicklime, and sometimes rice hulls to cure. Commercially-produced century eggs can be prepared (or rather, preserved) in as little as two weeks, because this process is sped up with chemicals like lye (which is also used to make pretzels). The more traditional preservation process (where the eggs are coated in clay and ash) takes closer to three months. Either way, the process breaks down the eggs' fat and protein, making them safe to eat when the process is complete. When they're ready, the whites will have a jelly-like texture with an amber or even black color, and the yolks will be anywhere from green to dark brown or even black. The goal is usually a smooth yolk texture — if they're preserved too long, the yolk turns rubbery. Although they're usually made with duck eggs, it's possible to make century eggs with chicken or quail eggs following the same process.

