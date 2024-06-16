Shopping At Costco As A Member's Guest Comes With A Serious Catch
While Costco has something for everyone, not just anyone can get in. Most people know by now that if you want to step foot inside one of the warehouse chain's locations, you have to become a member first. Luckily for the general population, there are some exceptions to this rule. For example, if you know a Costco member, they have the luxury of bringing in their children and up to two guests at a time with them to shop. (And no, you can't just use their card to get in. Guests must be accompanied by a member.)
Still, it's important to know that guests can't have it all, and shopping at Costco as a guest comes with one serious catch. Only members have the ability to pay. (Yes, even at the Costco food court.) While guests can browse and fill up a cart, purchasing any Costco item is a privilege exclusive to Costco members. If you tag along as a guest on a Costco shopping spree and find a few items along the way, the member you came with has to be the one to pay, so only go with someone you trust.
A few ways to circumvent this strict guest policy
While the Costco guest policies are pretty strict, there are some ways around the rules, too. For starters, Costco memberships come with an additional free household card, and Costco shoppers can approve this card's use for one other member of their household. So, if you live with a Costco member with a card to share, they could put you on their plan. (Although it might then be courteous to split the cost of the membership.)
Additionally, non-members can also get their hands on something known as a Costco Shop Card to shop at the chain as they please. Much like a traditional gift card, this rechargeable card is available in physical and digital formats and non-members and members alike can use it to get into the store and pay. Used in lieu of cash or credit cards, only Costco members can purchase this card and gift it to non-members.
Other exceptions to the rule
Now, if you've come to Costco as a non-member just looking to fill a prescription, you're in luck. While Costco does have strict regulations for guests, anyone has the ability to purchase prescriptions from Costco's pharmacy with cash, debit cards, a Visa card, or a Costco shop card. So, if it's simply a prescription you're seeking, you're good to go in and shop as you please.
Similarly, some states allow non-members to shop for alcohol at Costco stores too. (And with unique picks like rare $150 Bourbons selling for $60, this particular exception is pretty exciting.) Over a dozen different states offer customers this option, with heavy hitters like California, Massachusetts, and New York making the list, to name just a few.
In the age of instant payment apps like Venmo or Zelle, having a friend buy your Costco finds usually isn't such a big deal anyways. Plus, with all these exceptions to the guest payment policies, you'll probably have an easier time of shopping here as a non-member than you think. Just go with someone you trust — and who trusts you — and have fun.