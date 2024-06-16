Shopping At Costco As A Member's Guest Comes With A Serious Catch

While Costco has something for everyone, not just anyone can get in. Most people know by now that if you want to step foot inside one of the warehouse chain's locations, you have to become a member first. Luckily for the general population, there are some exceptions to this rule. For example, if you know a Costco member, they have the luxury of bringing in their children and up to two guests at a time with them to shop. (And no, you can't just use their card to get in. Guests must be accompanied by a member.)

Still, it's important to know that guests can't have it all, and shopping at Costco as a guest comes with one serious catch. Only members have the ability to pay. (Yes, even at the Costco food court.) While guests can browse and fill up a cart, purchasing any Costco item is a privilege exclusive to Costco members. If you tag along as a guest on a Costco shopping spree and find a few items along the way, the member you came with has to be the one to pay, so only go with someone you trust.