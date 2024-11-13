Does Costco Offer Day Passes For Grocery Shopping?

If you're looking for a one-stop shop, Costco is the ultimate place to stock up on frozen goods, meat, produce, and nonperishables. Unfortunately, not just anyone can walk in and grab what they need because Costco operates on a membership basis, even in regard to its famous food court. While Sam's Club has a free trial for customers, Costco does not offer any free passes. That said, folks who don't have a membership can still shop at Costco if they use the right workarounds.

One of the easiest ways to shop is to go along with someone who already has a membership. Costco members are allowed to bring two guests per visit, but shopping at Costco as a member's guest comes with a serious catch: they have to buy your stuff because only members can make purchases. It can be a bit of a pain to arrange reimbursement, but it's the only way guests can get out of there with their loot. Alternatively, nonmembers can shop online, but there is a 5% surcharge on what you buy, and not all warehouse items are available.

Another way to shop without being a member is to have a member buy you a Costco Shop Card, a prepaid gift card members and nonmembers alike can use to shop in Costco warehouses. They never expire and can be reloaded, though only members can reload them. Nonmembers can also shop at Costco via Instacart, which works a bit like Costco's (only slightly problematic) same-day delivery service for members (also through Instacart). However, the prices are higher for nonmembers, similar to shopping online.