5 Of The Most Disappointing 365 Brand Snacks At Whole Foods
There's no denying the appeal of Whole Foods; the nationwide grocery chain manages to create a unique atmosphere wherever it pops up. Customers know to expect more than the typical grocery store experience, including features like cooking classrooms and community centers. Of course, with a hot bar, impressive cheese selection, and a well-stocked bakery section, it's also a convenient place to pick up weekly essentials or specialty items. Another benefit to shopping at Whole Foods is its ample in-house line of products, 365 by Whole Foods.
Created in 1997, the supermarket chain's private label offers an impressive roster of these items, from canned goods to fresh milk, plus some fun and delicious snack foods — the kinds of things you can reach for at your desk — at a lower price point than name brand choices. However, this doesn't mean that all of the in-house snack items are worth the purchase. In fact, there are several 365-branded products that you might want to flat-out skip the next time you make a stop at your local neighborhood Whole Foods.
Frozen Chicken-Style Plant-Based Nuggets
There is no doubt that Whole Foods has an excellent variety of vegan and vegetarian foods. The grocery chain carries a broad range of meat substitutes and vegan friendly dishes that are both tasty and convenient. However, some of its offerings are less than stellar, including Whole Foods 365-label plant based nuggets. While on the surface they may appear as a perfect quick snack that fulfills the craving for chicken nuggets without the addition of meat, these little breaded morsels of soy and wheat gluten will only leave you disappointed.
It's not that these nuggets are bad, per se, but they are undeniably bland. And, frankly, they don't measure up to other meatless nuggets on the market in terms of flavor or texture. The world of meat substitutes and alternatives has boomed in recent years, giving way to all sorts of meatless vegan and vegetarian wonders. From Impossible Foods products, which aim to imitate meatiness, to tried and true brands in the frozen section, there's no lack of worthy options for plant-based nuggets — Whole Foods' 365 plant-based nuggets just isn't one of them. And though you may have to spend a few extra bucks on an alternative, if you're not in the mood to chew cardboard, it's probably worth the investment.
Chocolate Almondmilk Pudding
In the aisles of your local Whole Foods you are likely to find milk alternatives beyond your wildest dreams. Selections of pistachio and hemp milk accompany the more common soy and almond choices. However, there's at least one plant-based dairy alternative at Whole Foods that you might want to pass on.
The 365 brand chocolate-flavored almondmilk pudding is one such case. Though it might appear to be a great snack choice for those hoping to avoid dairy, evoking the nostalgic taste of chocolate pudding packs so often found in school lunchboxes, the reality is that this almond-milk based snack is fairly flat-tasting.
While the pudding pack does lack dairy, it also lacks something else: flavor. Instead of the creamy, rich, and sweetly chocolaty snack that one hopes for when peeling back the foil of a pudding cup, you're met with a thick, goopy mess of slightly chocolate-flavored pudding. You're better off going for a name-brand dairy-less pudding in this case, despite the lower price point of 365-labeled items.
Organic Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
So, you're preparing a snack tray, or maybe you're just in need of a delicious dipping sauce for your nuggets or slice of pizza. Whatever your snacking needs are, long-lasting ranch dressing has you covered. The tangy, often buttermilk-based sauce has acquired a bit of a cult following over the years that goes beyond its status as a default salad dressing. Ranch enthusiasts know its power and gleefully pour it on almost anything. They also know that not all versions are created equal, and unfortunately, this is the case with Whole Foods 365 brand Organic Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.
While ranch enthusiasts might hope to find a zippy, delicious, and inexpensive snack enhancer in this dressing, all they're likely to find is a disappointing (and not very ranch-flavored) mess. For starters, this product simply doesn't taste like the zingy, herbaceous ranch dressing that we all know and love — lacking its characteristic punchiness. Beyond this, the buttermilk addition only adds an odd, sour flavor that misses the mark completely, coming off as sharp rather than distinctly tangy. If you're looking for a top notch ranch dressing, look elsewhere.
Organic Morning O's Honey & Nut
Cereal, whether served in a bowl with milk (or a milk alternative), on its own, or conveniently stored in a resealable plastic baggie, makes for a fantastic snack option. And for many people, Honey Nut Cheerios is king. The honey-tinged, oat-based O's are a breakfast staple and a frequent accompaniment to lunchboxes and snacking assortments, and it's easy to see why. The cereal balances sweetness with a nutty, oaty flavor that is perfect for nibbling on throughout the day.
So, it makes sense that Whole Foods' in-house 365 label would try its hand at recreating the staple food product. However, it might have been best if they simply hadn't. 365 by Whole Foods' Organic Morning O's Honey & Nut lacks any actual honey taste, providing only simple sweetness without the complexity of the original. Beyond that, the cereal is simply bland and can't stand on its own. It comes up short both as an alternative for Cheerios and as a product in general, only evoking a want for the original name-brand product rather than creating a similar, but uniquely satisfying snack (think Trader Joe's iconic Joe-Joe cookies, which also serve as an alternative to Oreo and other sandwich cookies).
Veggie Straws
Okay, now this entry differs from the others in that it is not flatly bad. However, it's still disappointing nonetheless. The Veggie Straws from 365 by Whole Foods are a fine snack, sure. If you reach for a bag you will find a perfectly salty snack that you might mistake for a potato chip of some sort. The only problem is that these veggie straws are not potato chips. What this 365-branded snack is lacking is any and all vegetable flavor. Sure, these little tubes of crunch have fun, veggie-like colors, but they don't carry any actual discernable taste of tomatoes or spinach (they're also underwhelming nutrition-wise).
Instead, you're left with salty, starchy straws that are vaguely salty, without even much potato flavor. If you're hoping for a robust vegetable or fruit snack, you might want to venture to the store's produce section, or look to its dried fruits and vegetables for something that actually brings some vibrancy and nutrition to the table.