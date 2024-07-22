5 Of The Most Disappointing 365 Brand Snacks At Whole Foods

There is no doubt that Whole Foods has an excellent variety of vegan and vegetarian foods. The grocery chain carries a broad range of meat substitutes and vegan friendly dishes that are both tasty and convenient. However, some of its offerings are less than stellar, including Whole Foods 365-label plant based nuggets. While on the surface they may appear as a perfect quick snack that fulfills the craving for chicken nuggets without the addition of meat, these little breaded morsels of soy and wheat gluten will only leave you disappointed.

Advertisement

It's not that these nuggets are bad, per se, but they are undeniably bland. And, frankly, they don't measure up to other meatless nuggets on the market in terms of flavor or texture. The world of meat substitutes and alternatives has boomed in recent years, giving way to all sorts of meatless vegan and vegetarian wonders. From Impossible Foods products, which aim to imitate meatiness, to tried and true brands in the frozen section, there's no lack of worthy options for plant-based nuggets — Whole Foods' 365 plant-based nuggets just isn't one of them. And though you may have to spend a few extra bucks on an alternative, if you're not in the mood to chew cardboard, it's probably worth the investment.

Advertisement