A plant-based tartare may seem like an oxymoron as traditional preparations feature raw meat — most prominently steak. You'll also find tuna tartare and even smoked salmon tartare on restaurant menus as red meat-free versions. However, in step with the age of innovation in plant-forward dining, there's an ingenious version that celebrates the tomato as a star ingredient, thereby leveling up the flavor and adding valuable nutrients like vitamins and antioxidants to the dish. It's imperative to use good quality tomatoes that are in season to ensure optimum flavor. But if you're preparing this luscious tartare when the temperatures drop and tomatoes are not in season, consider opting for smaller varieties to source the best tomatoes out of season.

If you think turning a tomato into an appetizer that usually centers on raw meat is a daunting ordeal, the preparation is actually surprisingly straightforward. It begins by roasting tomatoes to concentrate their natural sweetness, intensifying the fruit's deep and complex flavors. After the mixture is diced and combined with your chosen blend of herbs and seasonings (you can upgrade lackluster tomatoes with a pinch of MSG), you are in for a sophisticated dish imbued with the elements of a classic tartare without animal-derived ingredients. So, the next time you seek a culinary challenge, why not explore tomatoes in a new light? With a few simple techniques and high-quality ingredients, you can create a dish that's not just a meal, but a celebration of fresh, vibrant flavors and creativity.