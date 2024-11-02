Smoked Salmon Tartare Is The Solution To A Steak-Free Dish

There are plenty of salmon tartare recipes, so a guide for understanding all things salmon is helpful. Cold smoked salmon (also called Nova lox) is made by curing raw fish with salt (and often sugar) and partially dehydrating/smoking it using low, indirect heat (below 85 degrees Fahrenheit). It keeps in the refrigerator for several weeks and breaks apart easily for inclusion in eggs, cream cheese, and salads for a burst of intense salmon flavor. Cold smoked salmon is also the best option for tartare.

Hot smoked salmon (also called kippered salmon) is slow cooked over direct heat. Here the temperature hovers above 180 degrees Fahrenheit, and the end result is a fully cooked, succulent, and flaky piece of fish. It's a slow-baked filet that needs no additional treatment beyond preferred toppings.

Lox, another cold cured fish, is made by soaking salmon for several weeks in either a dry brine with salt (or salt and sugar) or a wet brine with salt and seasonings. Lox is also technically raw. In contrast with cold smoked versions, however, it has a higher perceived saltiness and no smoky notes.

As with any raw meat, it's important to note that there is some risk in consuming them. For people avoiding raw fish for health or safety reasons, cold smoked fish (and lox) should be treated the same way. It's prudent to wash your hands well after working with raw meat.