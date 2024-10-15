How To Cook Twinkies In The Air Fryer
The Twinkie is arguably one of the most iconic American treats of all time (ironically created by a Canadian-born baker), so it should come as no surprise that there are a plethora of ways to spice up the snack cake-eating experience. For instance, in 2002, workers at the now-closed Chip Shop pub in Brooklyn, New York did exactly that when they plunged the treats into hot oil and the deep-fried Twinkie was born (via The New York Times). While you can throw some Twinkies on the grill or make them into a quick and easy dessert for a barbecue, there's a simple and clever alternative that will yield a similarly exciting dessert: Pop them in the air fryer.
If you're looking for a warm and crumbly fried Twinkie experience without the hassle of dealing with all that oil, your hack-friendly air fryer offers an easy solution. In its most basic form, all it requires is putting America's favorite yellow snack cakes in an air fryer basket and letting the countertop appliance work its magic. However, while it might seem like this method couldn't be more straightforward, there are a few things to take into consideration for true air-fried Twinkie bliss.
Tips for air frying Twinkies
If you've seen some of the clips of this hack that have gone viral on social media, you might be tempted to brush your Twinkies in butter before air-frying them, ostensibly for an even richer, crispier finish that melts in your mouth. However, the cakes already contain plenty of fat, so it's not like adding more is necessary. The Takeout's Dennis Lee compared two Twinkies cooked at 400 degrees Fahrenheit in his own experiment and concluded that, while there was a subtle difference in the color and the crispiness of the exterior, it wasn't worth the extra step (and actually might have made it oversaturated). So, consider leaving your Twinkies unbuttered and saving the seasoning for later.
Almost every version of this tasty treat calls for pre-heating your air fryer to between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. However, after this step, the amount of time that the Twinkies should cook may be dependent on the model of your air fryer. In a basket-style air fryer, expect between three and five minutes of cooking time. Still, practice makes perfect: Try different times to find your preferred amount of crispiness. Once the gooey treats are fresh out of the fryer basket, top them off with powdered sugar, chocolate, or cinnamon for a delicious ending! For a more filling finish, include a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream, or fruit. With a box of Twinkies and an air fryer, you can have dessert on the table in no time.