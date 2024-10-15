How To Cook Twinkies In The Air Fryer

If you've seen some of the clips of this hack that have gone viral on social media, you might be tempted to brush your Twinkies in butter before air-frying them, ostensibly for an even richer, crispier finish that melts in your mouth. However, the cakes already contain plenty of fat, so it's not like adding more is necessary. The Takeout's Dennis Lee compared two Twinkies cooked at 400 degrees Fahrenheit in his own experiment and concluded that, while there was a subtle difference in the color and the crispiness of the exterior, it wasn't worth the extra step (and actually might have made it oversaturated). So, consider leaving your Twinkies unbuttered and saving the seasoning for later.

Almost every version of this tasty treat calls for pre-heating your air fryer to between 350 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. However, after this step, the amount of time that the Twinkies should cook may be dependent on the model of your air fryer. In a basket-style air fryer, expect between three and five minutes of cooking time. Still, practice makes perfect: Try different times to find your preferred amount of crispiness. Once the gooey treats are fresh out of the fryer basket, top them off with powdered sugar, chocolate, or cinnamon for a delicious ending! For a more filling finish, include a scoop of ice cream, whipped cream, or fruit. With a box of Twinkies and an air fryer, you can have dessert on the table in no time.