How NYC's Theodora Uses Tech To Create It's Signature Dry-Aged Fish Dishes

One of New York City's hottest restaurants of 2024 earned its popularity thanks, in part, to a somewhat surprising item: Old fish. Theodora in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, opened early in the year with a seafood-forward Mediterranean-influenced menu and a particular spotlight on bites like salmon, snapper, trout, and branzino that have been dry-aged, a method more common to Japanese cuisine. However, it's a little more complicated — and a lot more technical, not to mention safer — than just leaving the stuff out on the counter.

Theodora uses a special piece of equipment to age its fish, which you might recognize from your friendly neighborhood steakhouse: a dry-aging cabinet. But instead of stocking it with the porterhouses, ribeyes, and other marbled cuts of beef that it was originally made for, the restaurant cures its prized swimmers in the climate-controlled appliance, which looks like a glass-doored refrigerator, right in the middle of its dining room.

After being gutted, cleaned, and drained, a whole fish might hang upside-down from its tail in the dry-ager for five days before the cooking even begins. This is, of course, antithetical to the freshness most folks prefer when seeking seafood, but Theodora sources the freshest available catch to begin with, and the dry-ager uses an activated carbon filtration system, along with UV light (for disinfecting purposes), to keep the fish pristine. By eliminating as much moisture as possible, the dry-aging process renders an inimitably crisp-to-shattering exterior that simply cannot be replicated by more typical preparations.