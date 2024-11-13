Texas' Most Popular Grocery Chain Is A Local Institution
When it comes to regional grocery stores, Publix is a Southern grocery store staple. The Midwest is Kroger and Hy-Vee territory. And in Texas, there's no question about it — you're in H-E-B country. To outsiders, Texas is known for its iconic foods, but locals know its crown jewel grocery store, H-E-B, just as well. And for devotees, to know it is to love it. The bright red, block-lettered signs are something of a ubiquitous part of the local landscape, and perhaps nowhere in America is regional grocery store pride stronger than in the Lone Star State.
H-E-B was founded by the entrepreneurial Butt family back in 1905, with the letters standing for the initials of Howard E Butt, the son of matriarch Florence, who first opened the family-owned store. Howard would go on to take over the business, growing the family-owned operation (the family still retains 90% ownership) into the Texas institution it is today.
Aisle for aisle, many of the 400-plus H-E-B stores across the state are similar to what you might see at, say, Kroger, Ingles, or King Soopers. Others, though, particularly the supersized H-E-B plus!" locations, better exemplify what's so special about the retailer while making good on the promise that everything is indeed bigger in Texas. These XL stores boast amenities like in-store pharmacies, delis, fresh sushi counters, cooking classes, a section of household wares, clothing, and scores of the fan-fave private-label H-E-B products lining the labyrinth of aisles.
H-E-B is much more than a store
H-E-B is, unsurprisingly, officially Texas' most popular chain. Once clustered primarily around Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, the retailer has broken ground in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as across the Southern border, with stores in Mexico. That brings the total number of locations to an impressive 430 and counting — suggesting the retail giant is only getting warmed up.
But the retailer has gained national attention too, scooping up the title of No. 1 grocery chain in the nation in 2020 and again in 2023. Notably, the consumer research firm that doles out this award crowned H-E-B the top dog based on drivers like price, quality, and operations but also its "strong emotional connection" with shoppers. And therein lies the store's main differentiator.
H-E-B, despite the colossal growth and profits in the billions, retains a deep commitment to giving back — to its employees (as one of the largest private employers in the state), shoppers, brand founders, and community, via the over 150 nonprofits and local schools the company supports. H-E-B makes it a point to foster diversity both in its hiring and product selection, with programs like the "Be the Change" initiative, which highlights minority-owned brands. As a company, they're routinely on the frontlines providing relief after natural disasters and working to address hunger in the communities they serve. All this plus the impressive offerings in the aisles adds up to the promise of the slogan — "no store does more."