Texas' Most Popular Grocery Chain Is A Local Institution

When it comes to regional grocery stores, Publix is a Southern grocery store staple. The Midwest is Kroger and Hy-Vee territory. And in Texas, there's no question about it — you're in H-E-B country. To outsiders, Texas is known for its iconic foods, but locals know its crown jewel grocery store, H-E-B, just as well. And for devotees, to know it is to love it. The bright red, block-lettered signs are something of a ubiquitous part of the local landscape, and perhaps nowhere in America is regional grocery store pride stronger than in the Lone Star State.

H-E-B was founded by the entrepreneurial Butt family back in 1905, with the letters standing for the initials of Howard E Butt, the son of matriarch Florence, who first opened the family-owned store. Howard would go on to take over the business, growing the family-owned operation (the family still retains 90% ownership) into the Texas institution it is today.

Aisle for aisle, many of the 400-plus H-E-B stores across the state are similar to what you might see at, say, Kroger, Ingles, or King Soopers. Others, though, particularly the supersized H-E-B plus!" locations, better exemplify what's so special about the retailer while making good on the promise that everything is indeed bigger in Texas. These XL stores boast amenities like in-store pharmacies, delis, fresh sushi counters, cooking classes, a section of household wares, clothing, and scores of the fan-fave private-label H-E-B products lining the labyrinth of aisles.