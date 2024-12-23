Anne Burrell's Favorite Drink Is So Simple To Make

Anne Burrell works hard. The chef and cookbook author is known for her culinary acumen and her work on the Food Network series "Worst Cooks in America". But when she's not teaching hapless home cooks how to improve their grilling game, she likes to unwind. And Burrell doesn't reach for just any ale, sour, or stout. No, her favorite drink is a bit more sparkling. According to Burrell, the drink she simply can't live without is something she calls a "Chef Anne Sparkler." But what, exactly, makes a Chef Anne Sparkler?

Well, the recipe is pretty simple, calling only for ice, prosecco (not Champagne, which can ruin your spritz), and Aperol. Essentially, the drink is a pared-down Aperol spritz, which also usually includes club soda. The "Chef Anne Sparkler" blends the bubbly bite of sparkling wine with the slightly bitter, orange taste of Aperol, and is rounded out by the chill of ice. It's really the perfect drink to sip on at the end of a long day, or the start of a fun evening.