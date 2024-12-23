Anne Burrell's Favorite Drink Is So Simple To Make
Anne Burrell works hard. The chef and cookbook author is known for her culinary acumen and her work on the Food Network series "Worst Cooks in America". But when she's not teaching hapless home cooks how to improve their grilling game, she likes to unwind. And Burrell doesn't reach for just any ale, sour, or stout. No, her favorite drink is a bit more sparkling. According to Burrell, the drink she simply can't live without is something she calls a "Chef Anne Sparkler." But what, exactly, makes a Chef Anne Sparkler?
Well, the recipe is pretty simple, calling only for ice, prosecco (not Champagne, which can ruin your spritz), and Aperol. Essentially, the drink is a pared-down Aperol spritz, which also usually includes club soda. The "Chef Anne Sparkler" blends the bubbly bite of sparkling wine with the slightly bitter, orange taste of Aperol, and is rounded out by the chill of ice. It's really the perfect drink to sip on at the end of a long day, or the start of a fun evening.
A little sweet, a little bitter
Though the "Chef Anne Sparkler" is very similar to an Aperol spritz, there are a few key differences. The sparkler, for one, does not include any flourish of orange slice, and is much more streamlined — a great cocktail for sipping on casually. Additionally, the lack of club soda makes the drink a touch more concentrated in taste, with only a bit of melting ice to cut through the prosecco and Aperol taste. And because there is no club soda, there will be less carbonation in the drink.
The addition of ice will cause the bubbles in your prosecco to fizz out prematurely, so the drink might not be all that carbonated when sipping. Still, the citrus taste of the sparkling white wine will blend well with the orange, bitter Aperol aperitif (not to be confused with digestifs.) Just trust Chef Anne Burrell on this one, and give it a try!