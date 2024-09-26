Why Champagne Is Ruining Your Spritz (And What To Use Instead)

Ah, the spritz. One of the most seriously underrated summer cocktails to sip by the pool, it's traditionally made with sparkling or dry white wine, bitters (commonly Aperol), and soda water. If you're adding Champagne, though, you're doing it all wrong. We spoke exclusively with Sabato Sagaria, beverage director of Marc Forgione's Respect Hospitality Group (which includes New York hot spots Forgione, Trattoria One Fifth, and Peasant), who explained why Champagne is ruining your spritz — and told us what to use instead.

"I personally avoid Champagne in a spritz," Sagaria told Chowhound. "The extended lees contact required for Champagne tends to overpower the purity and freshness I enjoy in a spritz. For me, a sparkling wine like Prosecco is my go-to, as it plays nicely with a wider array of flavors."

Sagaria is referring to a maturation technique required for Champagne to legally be sold as Champagne. Lees are the dead yeast cells left behind in the wine after the process of fermentation. Non-vintage Champagne, which is aged in the bottle for at least 15 months, is required by law to spend at least one year "on lees" or with the lees still in the wine, while vintage Champagne must be on lees for a minimum of three years.

