What Sets Cowboy Steak Apart From Other Cuts?

There are many standard cuts of beef at the grocery store or butcher shop. While some are distinct, defined by the specific muscle being processed, others represent variations on a theme. For example, filet mignon is a cut from the tenderloin, and both it and the New York strip are part of the larger T-bone cut. But even more subtle differences define two popular steak cuts: The tomahawk and cowboy. Learning the difference between the two will help in appreciating why they even exist as distinctly named cuts.

If you haven't heard of the cowboy steak, perhaps it's because you aren't frequenting the upscale steakhouses where it's commonly served. Or you may be more familiar with the cowboy steak's sibling the tomahawk, or its parent the ribeye. All three are basically the same cuts of meat, with different treatments to the bone. All three are excellent options for grilling, due to their size and marbled fat content. In fact, the ribeye is considered by many as the perfect cut for grilling. So it stands to reason, once you understand how its processed, that the cowboy cut is also delicious grilled. While both the tomahawk and cowboy cuts have been around a long time, it seems as if each has received renewed attention in steakhouses and from home grilling enthusiasts over the past few years.