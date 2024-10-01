The World's Only Michelin-Starred Japanese Steakhouse Is Not In Japan

There are few (if any) higher accolades a restaurant can earn than landing a spot on the Michelin Guide. Only the best of the best are selected through a process that takes multiple visits and evaluations by anonymous culinary experts. The Guide notes that factors like ingredient quality, dedication to technique, and overall culinary experience play a role in their decision-making. They aim to judge the flavor and presentation of food before anything else.

The countries with the most Michelin stars are France, Japan, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the United States (via Statista). While Japan has been awarded several stars for its sushi bars and kaiseki restaurants, only one Japanese steakhouse has made the Michelin Guide — and it isn't even located on the island nation. Pilar Akaneya, a Japanese steakhouse in Spain, is Madrid's first Sumibiyaki barbecue restaurant.

Sumibiyaki is charcoal grilling, where chefs expertly prepare meat and vegetables for guests to cook at their own table. Each table at Pilar Akaneya has a built-in charcoal grill where guests can cook their food on the grill itself or in a bowl of mushroom and vegetable hotpot. The restaurant's full-course menus include appetizers like miso soup and edamame, centerpiece beef entrees, and desserts like lemon mousse and shaved ice. Sake pairings are also available.

