When In Rome, Add A Pinch Of Salt To Elevate Your Glass Of Red Wine

Just like we use salt to enhance our food's flavor (after all, even sweet recipes call for a pinch of salt), the same can apply to a glass of red wine. Yes, you read that right. Since red wine is made from fermented grapes, it already has some natural acidity and sweetness, but it often lacks a solid savory note to balance out the drink. That's where salt comes in.

This simple seasoning awakens taste receptors in our mouths that otherwise remain dormant. So, adding salt to our food and drinks really does make for a better overall tasting experience, revealing deeper notes of flavor across the bitter-to-sweet spectrum. As for wine, in particular, the addition further enhances the drink's sweet notes while reducing our perceptions of its acidity, creating a better overall flavor. This is why wines often come paired with salty or savory dishes.

So, adding a pinch of salt to red wine really does make for a well-balanced taste, but this realization isn't anything new. It's exactly why the Ancient Romans used to make wine with salt water taken straight from the sea.

