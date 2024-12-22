The Canned Ingredient You Need For A Creamy Red Wine Cocktail

When making your creamy red wine cocktail, don't waste the most high quality, expensive bottle of wine you have. Opt for a cheaper bottle or boxed red wine instead. The sweetened condensed milk can help reduce the flat, acidic taste of cheap wine, making it a fine option for a wine cocktail. Choosing a red wine that is on the drier side is also a good idea, such as those with medium to high tannins and higher acidity like Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, or Zinfandel.

How much of the creamy milk to add to your wine depends on how sweet you want your cocktail. If you start with a sweeter red wine, you may want to add less of the milk or risk a sweetness overload. If your wine cocktail ends up too pink or light purple in color, it's possible you added too much milk. Start small with a spoonful or two in your glass and add more as needed.

The simplest method to mix up your cocktail consists of pouring a glass of wine, adding a couple of tablespoons of the milk, and stirring well with a cocktail spoon like the Briout Bar Spoon. For a frothier drink, use a milk frother or a cocktail shaker, such as the OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker. If making a batch of cocktails, consider making it more like a traditional Espanhola drink by using a blender and adding some fruit.