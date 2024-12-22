The Canned Ingredient You Need For A Creamy Red Wine Cocktail
Mixing red wine with other drinks is an enjoyable and simple way to make a tasty cocktail. From adding a red wine float to your margarita to making TikTok's latest invention, Gatorwine, red wine cocktails are a fun and tasty way to switch up a regular glass of wine. For another delicious concoction, try making a creamy red wine cocktail. All you need is two ingredients: red wine and condensed milk. At first thought, wine and milk might seem like a mismatched pair. However, like the Spanish Kalimotxo cocktail — another 2-ingredient cocktail made with red wine – this pretty purple beverage does not disappoint.
The concept of mixing red wine and condensed milk is derived from a popular Brazilian cocktail called an Espanhola, which consists of blended red wine, sweetened condensed milk, and pineapple for a frothy adult drink. For those unfamiliar, sweetened condensed milk is milk that has been heated to remove its water content, turning it into a thick, sticky liquid. Sugar is also added to make it extra sweet (there is also unsweetened condensed milk). It's a common canned good added to baked goods and desserts like pies, cakes, puddings, and fudge, and beverages like tea and Vietnamese coffee. Add the viscous milk to red wine for a touch of sweetness that tames some of the harshness of the tannins in wine and gives your cocktail a pleasantly creamy texture.
Helpful tips for the best creamy cocktail
When making your creamy red wine cocktail, don't waste the most high quality, expensive bottle of wine you have. Opt for a cheaper bottle or boxed red wine instead. The sweetened condensed milk can help reduce the flat, acidic taste of cheap wine, making it a fine option for a wine cocktail. Choosing a red wine that is on the drier side is also a good idea, such as those with medium to high tannins and higher acidity like Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, or Zinfandel.
How much of the creamy milk to add to your wine depends on how sweet you want your cocktail. If you start with a sweeter red wine, you may want to add less of the milk or risk a sweetness overload. If your wine cocktail ends up too pink or light purple in color, it's possible you added too much milk. Start small with a spoonful or two in your glass and add more as needed.
The simplest method to mix up your cocktail consists of pouring a glass of wine, adding a couple of tablespoons of the milk, and stirring well with a cocktail spoon like the Briout Bar Spoon. For a frothier drink, use a milk frother or a cocktail shaker, such as the OXO Good Grips Plastic Cocktail Shaker. If making a batch of cocktails, consider making it more like a traditional Espanhola drink by using a blender and adding some fruit.