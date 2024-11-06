Add Red Wine To A Margarita For A Party-Pleasing Aesthetic

A classic margarita is a perfect cocktail on its own, but the many different variations it can take on are fun ways to switch up the existing flavors. Spicy, mango-infused, mixing in mezcal — the original base pairs very nicely with hundreds of flavor twists. One unexpected add-in offers a touch of fruitiness and a beautiful visual component: red wine.

Called a devil's margarita, the base is a traditional margarita recipe with a layer of red wine on top. You certainly can't just mix a glass of red wine and a shot of tequila and expect it to turn out well — the reason red wine works here is because it is a small amount, and it is floated on top rather than shaken or stirred in. Red wine is often fruity and can be floral, herbal, or spicy, as well. It can also be a little acidic, often with tannic notes that dry the mouth. When added on top of a margarita, the dry tannins of red wine contrast the sweet and sour elements of the cocktail.

Margaritas normally aren't layered, and the stunning visual of a pale-colored margarita with deep red wine on top elevates the drink we're so used to seeing. With the name and coloring, it's perfect for Halloween, or with the right garnish — maybe a sprig of mint, a slice of lime, and cranberry — can be doctored up as a Christmas-time cocktail.