Add Red Wine To A Margarita For A Party-Pleasing Aesthetic
A classic margarita is a perfect cocktail on its own, but the many different variations it can take on are fun ways to switch up the existing flavors. Spicy, mango-infused, mixing in mezcal — the original base pairs very nicely with hundreds of flavor twists. One unexpected add-in offers a touch of fruitiness and a beautiful visual component: red wine.
Called a devil's margarita, the base is a traditional margarita recipe with a layer of red wine on top. You certainly can't just mix a glass of red wine and a shot of tequila and expect it to turn out well — the reason red wine works here is because it is a small amount, and it is floated on top rather than shaken or stirred in. Red wine is often fruity and can be floral, herbal, or spicy, as well. It can also be a little acidic, often with tannic notes that dry the mouth. When added on top of a margarita, the dry tannins of red wine contrast the sweet and sour elements of the cocktail.
Margaritas normally aren't layered, and the stunning visual of a pale-colored margarita with deep red wine on top elevates the drink we're so used to seeing. With the name and coloring, it's perfect for Halloween, or with the right garnish — maybe a sprig of mint, a slice of lime, and cranberry — can be doctored up as a Christmas-time cocktail.
How to float wine into the cocktail
Stick with a classic margarita recipe that contains tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup. Go for clear, unaged tequila blanco — the aged or extra-aged tequilas have a more intense flavor that can clash with the wine. The same goes for a smokey mezcal margarita. You should also opt out of the salted rim; if the rim feels bare, add garnishes (like the ones mentioned above) or go for a sugared rim instead.
Red wine weighs less than the mixed drink, so naturally, it will stay floating on top. The easiest way for a clean, even pour is to flip a bar spoon upside down, hold it over the cocktail, and slowly pour the wine over the top – this is a technique used in a New York Sour, which also includes a red wine float. If you're wondering about which red wine to choose, go for something full-bodied and earthy, but still dry. A margarita is strong in flavor and alcohol, so a lighter red, like Pinot Noir would likely get drowned out by the tequila and citrus. Flavored is desired here, but no sweetness is needed, so go for something like a Syrah or Cabernet Sauvignon.
Have a partially drunk wine bottle sitting on the counter? Use it for this cocktail. Or, if you have stored leftover wine as ice cubes, they can be added directly to the margarita or defrosted and floated on top.