Should You Prick Your Cucumber's Skin Before Pickling Them?

Classic pickles are made by soaking cucumbers in a brine made of four key ingredients — water, vinegar, salt, and sugar. Pickling is a food preservation method that relies on vinegar to destroy dangerous, foodborne pathogens. But this process isn't just about extending the shelf life of cucumbers, it's about infusing them with flavor. Before pickling, some foodies like to prick the skin of a cucumber with a fork or toothpick to allow the flavors of a brine to permeate its skin. But does pricking your cucumber really let those bold flavors seep, or is it just a habit you don't need to keep? Chowhound spoke with Angelo Sosa, the executive chef of restaurants Kembara and Tía Carmen in Phoenix, Arizona, and Carmocha and Tía Carmen in Indian Wells, California, to find out for sure.

Although poking holes into a cucumber sounds like a genius pickling hack to draw flavors into the veggie from the inside out, chemistry can usually do that for you. Sosa emphasizes that the typical pickling time is sufficient to imbue cucumbers with flavor. "[Pricking a cucumber's skin] is not necessary, as the acid and salt will denature the structure of the cucumber," he says. The salt in a pickle brine draws out moisture from the cucumber cells through osmosis, while the acid in vinegar alters the structure of the cell walls. This denaturation process softens the cucumbers, which allows them to absorb the brine more effectively, giving them that quintessential pickle flavor.

To effectively break down the structure of a cucumber, you'll need to give it three to five days in brine. However, if you're quick-pickling, pricking the cucumber's skin (or even slicing the veggie into spears) can accelerate the absorption of flavors.