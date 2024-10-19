2 Chef-Approved Tips For Making Perfectly Dressed Salads

All "sad desk" connotations aside, salads offer a plethora of ways to mix and match all the expected (or surprising!) vegetables with all manner of protein, fruit, dairy, and other complementary accoutrements. Whether you're just starting to level up your salad game, or you're a seasoned pro, the salad's penultimate moment — when it's dressed just before it's enjoyed — can be its most puzzling. Taylor Hester, executive chef of Roscioli NYC, huddled exclusively with Chowhound to share a duo of must-dos for properly dressing all those studiously selected and meticulously prepared ingredients. Hester shared the tips in advance of his involvement with the food rescue nonprofit City Harvest's fall tasting event, BID 2024: CHTV!, scheduled to take place at The Glasshouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. The event aims to help New Yorkers in need of nutritional aid.

For Hester, how you treat your greens is key. "I think being considerate of your vehicle is the most important part. For salads, that means putting a lot of thought into what leaf you are using," he says. "Kale salads, for instance, can be dressed up 30 minutes before serving. Arugula, radicchio, and spinach all lose crispness quickly and should be dressed right before serving." Of course, it isn't just your leaf choice that affects how your salad should be dressed.