You Should Start Adding Ginger To Your Burger Mix

If you have a go-to recipe for burgers, you may be hesitant to mess with it. Whether that's a super classic well-formed ground beef patty, or an ultra cheesy juicy lucy, most recipes rely on the flavor of your meat to do most of the work. But there are ingredients that can add depth and major tastiness to your burger that, once you try, will make you wonder why you've been missing out all this time — and one of best is ginger.

The peppery root brings a lot to the table no matter the application, and while you may be more accustomed to seeing it in sweet preparations (like your pumpkin spice blend), many cuisines actually rely on its subtle kick in savory meals, too. If you've tried a recipe for crispy Thai basil beef, for example, you may have enjoyed the way this rhizome is able to stand up to the assertive protein while delivering its own warming character and a little zip that elevates the whole dish.

In a burger, you get the same benefits. Particularly with the fat in ground beef, a burger can have a buttery, rich quality, and the zing of ginger helps to cut through and balance its heartiness while providing a signature spicy twist.

