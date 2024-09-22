You Should Start Adding Ginger To Your Burger Mix
If you have a go-to recipe for burgers, you may be hesitant to mess with it. Whether that's a super classic well-formed ground beef patty, or an ultra cheesy juicy lucy, most recipes rely on the flavor of your meat to do most of the work. But there are ingredients that can add depth and major tastiness to your burger that, once you try, will make you wonder why you've been missing out all this time — and one of best is ginger.
The peppery root brings a lot to the table no matter the application, and while you may be more accustomed to seeing it in sweet preparations (like your pumpkin spice blend), many cuisines actually rely on its subtle kick in savory meals, too. If you've tried a recipe for crispy Thai basil beef, for example, you may have enjoyed the way this rhizome is able to stand up to the assertive protein while delivering its own warming character and a little zip that elevates the whole dish.
In a burger, you get the same benefits. Particularly with the fat in ground beef, a burger can have a buttery, rich quality, and the zing of ginger helps to cut through and balance its heartiness while providing a signature spicy twist.
Working ginger into your burger recipe
When making your burger with ginger, you can set out with a small amount. A teaspoon of grated ginger for 2 pounds of beef will give you a subtle starting point. If you feel more confident, scale up to about 1 piece (about an inch or a tablespoon) of peeled, chopped ginger for every 10 ounces of beef (giving you two 5-ounce patties, or four good-sized sliders).
Whether you grate or finely chop your ginger, the goal is to get it well-integrated throughout your mixture. Keep in mind that ginger's flavor changes with prolonged exposure to heat, transforming from piquant and spicy to more smooth and sweet. You can choose your ginger based on your desired flavor, as a fresh ginger will be more potent than the packaged paste or powdered versions.
Ginger also pairs well with many other familiar flavors that give your burger a boost, from spices like mustard, cumin, and peppercorns, to aromatics like garlic, onion and scallion — as well as sesame oil and soy sauce. If you're a cheeseburger fan, you can also branch out from cheddar or American slices; pungent blue cheeses are a welcome partner to ginger's profile. Add a fruity element like mango slaw that will pair perfectly with this flavor profile. No matter how you top it, if you put the energy into selecting the best type of beef for juicier burgers, this ginger tip will help highlight your effort, while delivering a spicy twist.