2 Ways You Can Taste The World's Smelliest Fruit At Costco
Why eat a fruit that smells strongly of garbage, sewage, or sulfur? Because it's incredibly tasty, of course. Such is the case with durian, also known as "the king of fruits," a highly desirable but very smelly fruit native to Southeast Asia that's grown mainly in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Fortunately, some Westerners can try the delicious delicacy at Costco by either purchasing the fresh fruit itself or a frozen treat: durian ice cream.
Although the fruit isn't listed on Costco's website, some Reddit users have found fresh, whole durian at Costcos in California, specifically in San Jose and Fremont. The spiky fruit comes in a multi-layered bag with an air-tight seal (presumably to contain the smell), and each is listed at about $50 per 5 pounds. There are hundreds of varieties of durian out there, with flavors ranging from bitter to sweet. Costco sells Monthong (which means "golden pillow" in Thai), a popular variety grown in Thailand that's creamy, sweet, and arguably more mild in smell and flavor than other types.
Other Costco shoppers on Reddit have raved about Mavens Durian Ice Cream. The creamy, custard-like treat is made with real durian pulp and comes in a package of two pints. The smell seems to bother some folks more than others, according to one Redditor, but the ice cream is tasty and has a more muted smell than the fresh fruit. They did note that it "still permeates the room so be aware."
What is durian, and why is it so smelly?
Durian fruit grows in tropical rainforests on trees as tall as 130 feet, and each round or oval durian can weigh up to almost 18 pounds. Each also has a thick rind and a spiky skin that can be difficult for novices to handle. The edible parts of the fruit are the large yellow, fleshy pods found inside, also referred to as the pulp. These pods contain stones or large seeds, which can also be eaten if roasted or boiled. In Southeast Asia, durian is often eaten fresh or uncooked with sticky rice, baked in cakes and breads, dried and eaten like chips, or mixed into ice cream.
Durian has an intricate, love-it-or-hate-it flavor which is described as fruity and sweet with notes of vanilla and caramel, but also as savory with hints of onions or garlic. In 2020, German scientists published research in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry indicating that the pungent smell can be attributed to a rare amino acid called ethionine. Researcher Nadine Fischer told Science Daily, "Our findings suggest that as the fruit ripens, a plant-specific enzyme releases the odorant from ethionine." The fruit is so stinky, it has even been banned on public transportation in Singapore and in hotels in Thailand. If you're not used to eating it or being around it, the smell might deter you, but depending on who you ask, the taste is worth it.
Costco's international foods are a hit with shoppers
Fresh durian isn't readily available at most big-box grocery stores, so adventurous Costco members should consider themselves lucky; however, this seasonal item won't always be available at Costco, and it's limited to select areas (possibly just California, according to Reddit). Like other rare Costco items, you might have to shop at more than one Costco location to find the fresh fruit, but you may have a better chance on your Costco treasure hunt of scoring the durian ice cream.
In addition to fresh favorites like its beloved rotisserie chicken and in-house sushi platters (which are better than other grocery stores'), U.S. Costcos sell a number of non-native fruits — for instance, jackfruit, a tropical fruit commonly mistaken for durian (despite its lack of smell), has been found at the Issaquah, Washington Costco, according to Reddit. Other such fruits found at Costco include dragon fruit, golden pears, coconuts, gold kiwi, mangosteen, and lychee.
Costco has sold a variety of international foods besides fruit; for example, Bibigo Korean dumplings are a hit on Reddit, as is Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce. Costco prides itself on offering foods from around the world, even hosting an international food event for shoppers to sample various global fare. According to Eat This, Not That!, Costco CEO Ron Vachris said during a shareholder meeting, "One of the big benefits of doing business globally is the opportunity to bring goods from abroad to the U.S."