2 Ways You Can Taste The World's Smelliest Fruit At Costco

Why eat a fruit that smells strongly of garbage, sewage, or sulfur? Because it's incredibly tasty, of course. Such is the case with durian, also known as "the king of fruits," a highly desirable but very smelly fruit native to Southeast Asia that's grown mainly in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Fortunately, some Westerners can try the delicious delicacy at Costco by either purchasing the fresh fruit itself or a frozen treat: durian ice cream.

Although the fruit isn't listed on Costco's website, some Reddit users have found fresh, whole durian at Costcos in California, specifically in San Jose and Fremont. The spiky fruit comes in a multi-layered bag with an air-tight seal (presumably to contain the smell), and each is listed at about $50 per 5 pounds. There are hundreds of varieties of durian out there, with flavors ranging from bitter to sweet. Costco sells Monthong (which means "golden pillow" in Thai), a popular variety grown in Thailand that's creamy, sweet, and arguably more mild in smell and flavor than other types.

Other Costco shoppers on Reddit have raved about Mavens Durian Ice Cream. The creamy, custard-like treat is made with real durian pulp and comes in a package of two pints. The smell seems to bother some folks more than others, according to one Redditor, but the ice cream is tasty and has a more muted smell than the fresh fruit. They did note that it "still permeates the room so be aware."

