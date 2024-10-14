The Trick For Getting A Crispy Grilled Cheese Crust Without A Panini Press

The magic of a grilled cheese typically lies in the texture. There's that ooey-gooey interior juxtaposed with perfectly crispy bread on the outside. Dozens of tips help attain such a tasty result, like a simple swap from butter to mayo, which raises the burning point and leads to better toasting. However, few methods are quite as effective as a panini press. This tool delivers a nicely browned and melted sandwich by heating both sides, leaving behind satisfying grill marks.

While die-hard enthusiasts might purchase a panini press specially for making grilled cheeses, such dedication isn't necessary. Really, the appliance's secret lies in its applied weight and material, which allow it to disperse conducted heat from either side. Instead, reach for another metal cooking tool that has a uniform weight application. Cake pans, smaller cast iron skillets, or even a pot make for an ideal substitute. Heat the metal surface on low heat (patience prevents burning), press it down on your sandwich while it cooks, and you'll get the ideal crispy grilled cheese.