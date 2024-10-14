The Trick For Getting A Crispy Grilled Cheese Crust Without A Panini Press
The magic of a grilled cheese typically lies in the texture. There's that ooey-gooey interior juxtaposed with perfectly crispy bread on the outside. Dozens of tips help attain such a tasty result, like a simple swap from butter to mayo, which raises the burning point and leads to better toasting. However, few methods are quite as effective as a panini press. This tool delivers a nicely browned and melted sandwich by heating both sides, leaving behind satisfying grill marks.
While die-hard enthusiasts might purchase a panini press specially for making grilled cheeses, such dedication isn't necessary. Really, the appliance's secret lies in its applied weight and material, which allow it to disperse conducted heat from either side. Instead, reach for another metal cooking tool that has a uniform weight application. Cake pans, smaller cast iron skillets, or even a pot make for an ideal substitute. Heat the metal surface on low heat (patience prevents burning), press it down on your sandwich while it cooks, and you'll get the ideal crispy grilled cheese.
Tips for replicating a panini press with heavy cookware
You won't need to change your grilled cheese recipe when employing this panini-like method, but it's helpful to keep some considerations in mind. First of all, opt for a bread that's a little thicker — you don't want to worry about the weight destroying your slices. Additionally, use a substantial amount of cheese, but don't overdo it or you might make a mess.
You'll need to consider the pros and cons of melting cheeses to get a nice consistency since a heavy pot or pan will likely cause a little to ooze out the sides of the sandwich. A small amount will create tasty crisped bits, but don't use a cheese variety with a low burning temperature. If too much cheese ends up on the cooking surface, you'll end up with a smoke-filled kitchen. Like with other panini recipes — such as a pesto Caprese — additional ingredients are also welcome in small quantities, just watch out for filling loss. So, get your cooking pans ready; you'll be sure to get a mouthwatering grilled cheese with a perfectly crispy crust using this technique, no panini press needed.